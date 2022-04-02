Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Through April, 2022 Pencil Poets art show in conjunction with the Greenwood Artist Guild at Howard’s on Main.
Today, Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tomorrow, Music of the Rat Pack, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tomorrow, “Americana” and music of American composers sung by Greenwood Festival Chorale, presented by Festiva ! of First Presbyterian Church. 4 p.m. Contact the church for details.
Tuesday, Lil’ Buck performs Memphis Jookin’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberry operahouse.com.
Wednesday, A reading and conversation with Janisse Ray, award-winning writer, poet and environmental activist, presented by Lander University’s Department of English and Foreign Languages. 7:30 p.m. Lander Cultural Center room 250. Free admission. Call 864-388-8265 or email: mjohnson@lander.edu.
Friday, Hops on Main, a craft beer walk in Uptown Greenwood, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets and details at eventbrite.com.
April 8-10, April 15 and 16, “Catfish Moon” a play about brotherhood, romance and life. Presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts, on stage at Abbeville Opera House. Tickets online at aftontickets.com.
April 19, 8 p.m. The Queen’s Six, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, Confederate Railroad, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 24, ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 28, Seance Meets Magic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 30, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Newberry OperaHouse. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 30, Color and composition workshop led by Jim Brinson, with the Abbeville Artist Guild. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Abbeville Civic Center. Interested individuals email abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com for price and details.
May 1, The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberry operahouse.com.
May 2, Newberry Chamber Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 5, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, DSB: Journey Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 7, Kentucky Derby fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 8, Material Girls: A Tribute (Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberry operahouse.net.
May 14, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Violins of Hope”. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 15, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Sheena Easton. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 20, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
May 21, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
June 3, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Geneva Lewis. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberry operahouse.com.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.