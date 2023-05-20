Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Now, through June, Members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood.
Tuesday through May 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
Saturday, Bird Walk at Ninety Six National Historic Site. Tickets required. Volunteers and park rangers lead you as you look for local and migratory birds and record your finds. Binoculars permitted. Pets not allowed. 9 a.m. Reserve free tickets: https://bit.ly/41ICURj.
Saturday, Family Fun Day at the Train, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Railroad Historical Center opens. Tour seven refurbished train cars, play, go on a hobo scavenger hunt and enjoy snacks. Gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages four through 12. Free admission children ages three and younger.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House hosts Glenn Miller Orchestra at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday and May 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
May 28, Newberry Opera House hosts Carolina Jubilee at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Aug. 15, Greenwood Film Society screening of the 1943 film, “Stormy Weather” starring Lena Horne and directed by Andrew L. Stone, upstairs at Good Times Brewing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film screening at 7 p.m. Questions: call host Dan Harrison, 864-341-3389. Also, be in touch with local filmmaker, Chris Wideman, for information about his latest project. Wideman is seeking actors and assistance with locations: cwideman21@gmail.com.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Aug. 25, Clay Page at Howard’s on Main, 7 p.m. Get tickets online: eventbrite.com.
Sept. 14 through 17, Greenwood Community Theatre’s Penguin Project presents, “ Jungle Book KIDS”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.