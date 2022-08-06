Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Now, through Aug. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show.
Aug. 11, Third Annual Greenwood Groovin’, an outdoor concert at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., with a full music lineup, presented by Greenwood Performing Arts. This year’s concert celebrates the milestone 60th anniversary of Greenwood’s own party band of the South, The Swingin’ Medallions. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site. Tickets at aftontickets.com.
Aug. 11, 12, 13, 25 and 27 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 14 and 20 at 2 p.m., “Composure” an original new play, based on true crime, commissioned by Trustus Theatre in Columbia. Written and directed by Jason Stokes, formerly of Greenwood. Tickets: trustus.org/event/true-crime-rep/.
Aug. 13, Live comedy at Abbeville Opera House, with Ginger Billy and Brandon Rainwater, presented by Artisan Entertainment. 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Buy tickets in person at the Opera House or online: aftontickets.com/gingerbilly.
Aug. 19-24, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, Brick Masters of the Lakelands exhibit. Open house/awards: Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center. Select entries on view through October.
Aug. 19, Summer Sippin’ Wine Walk, hosted by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association, 5 to 8 p.m. on Court Square. Tickets online at eventbrite.com.
Aug. 20, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, “Sharing God’s Given Talents” a benefit concert supporting Greenwood Pathway House. Donations accepted. 5 p.m. Presented by Kaylin Mahal Smith and featuring Spencer Smith, Laura Margaret Fennell, Aina Brazil, Honesty Cunningham and Yuchen Lin.
Sept. 10, “Lights on Main” at Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, 4410 Main St. This event honors first responders and the 9/11 anniversary. Free admission. Kids’ activities, live music, food trucks, crafts. Demonstrations by fire and safety personnel, including auto extrication.
Oct. 7-9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.