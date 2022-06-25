Today, S.C. Festival of Stars includes a parade at 11 a.m., a clown and car show, opening ceremonies at noon on the main stage with music and then fireworks at about 9:45 p.m.
July 2, Lights on the Lake starts at 5:30 p.m. at Camp Fellowship in Waterloo. Boaters and landlubbers can enjoy the Jake Bartley Band concert, starting at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks can be viewed after dark. To attend by land, there’s a $5 parking fee.
July 2, 6 p.m. till dark, Freedom Blast at Blue Hole Recreation Area, Calhoun Falls. Free admission. Includes fireworks, live music by Clay Page, games, food vendors. Parking fee is $5 and participants should bring chairs and flashlights.
July 23, 5-8 p.m., first Blue Crab & Blues at the Blue Hole, a 40th anniversary celebration, presented by the Abbeville County Chamber of Commerce.
Through Aug. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show.
Today and Sunday, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Men’s Golf Tournament, Greenwood Country Club. Info: SC FestivalofFlowers.org.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.
Aug. 19-24, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, Brick Masters of the Lakelands. Open house/awards: Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Oct. 7-9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.
Oct. 11-16, the Peace Center presents “Dear Evan Hansen,” peacecenter.org.
Oct. 22, iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 15-20, the Peace Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” peacecenter.org.
2023
Jan. 24-29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
April 4-9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 18-23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
May 23-28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
June 13-18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18-23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2-20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.