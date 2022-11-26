Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.”
Tuesday, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a wind ensemble concert, Abney Cultural Center Auditorium, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a senior student art exhibit featuring design and studio artists, Lander Art Gallery, 5 p.m. Exhibit on view now through Tuesday.
Tuesday, Fall Dance Showcase, presented by Greenwood High School dancers. It’s at 7 p.m. at Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center, beside GHS. Tickets: $8 at highschoolticketing.com/r/events.
Thursday, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a senior bachelor of fine arts solo exhibit by Ashley Garcia. Lander Art Gallery. 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Dec. 1-14.
Thursday, Friday and next Sunday, “A Connie Maxwell Christmas” on the main campus of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries in Greenwood, 6-8:30 p.m. Enjoy a live nativity, wagon rides, a concert series, a petting zoo and a light display.
Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 11, Greenwood Community Theatre presents Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” Tickets on sale now at the GCT box office. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 4, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a University Singers Christmas Concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 4 p.m.
Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, McCormick’s Holiday on Main. Highlights include shopping, historic sites, a festival of trees, a story walk, a Whoville-themed parade and a live theater performance of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more. Call the McCormick Chamber of Commerce at 864-852-2835 or visit mccormickscchamber.org.
Dec. 11, “Revelry: A Night of Holiday Magic” a Christmas concert by Greenwood Festival Chorale at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave. Tickets: $15. Info: gwdfestivalchorale.com.
Dec. 15 and 16, annual Ashby and Friends Christmas Concert at Greenwood Community Theatre. Tickets are $20. 7:30 p.m. both nights. Call the GCT Box Office, 864-229-5704.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
2023
Jan. 7, Nashville Songwriters’ Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina returns to Greenwood Community Theatre. Returning to Greenwood for this show will be Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame inductee Byron Hill, along with fellow songwriter, Jenn Schott. 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets through the GCT box office, 864-229-5704.
Jan. 14, “Elvis Celebration” with Austin Irby and Jacob Eder, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online: aftontickets.com. 864-366-9673.
Jan. 24-29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Jan. 28, Jeremy’s Ten, a Pearl Jam tribute, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online at aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Jan. 29, Festiva presents, an honors recital by students from the Lander University department of Music. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 7, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of psychology Jonathan Bassett discusses “The Psychology of Violent Television.” Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 through 19, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Feb. 25, Buddy Jewell, a Nashville Star winner, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Feb. 26, Festiva presents a Keyboard Extravaganza with organist Tim Walters, joined by Pyerce L. Oates on organ and piano. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
March 4, Interstellar Echoes: a Pink Floyd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 11, Chatham Rabbits with special guest, Angela Easterling, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 14, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Mathematics professor Josie Ryan discusses “The Mathematics of Communication.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
March 18, 13th Annual Lander University Film Festival, featuring a short film competition with multiple age divisions and an insightful on-stage interview session with Greenwood native and actor Grainger Hines, by fellow actor Michael Genevie of Abbeville. Additional presenters include writer, filmmaker and eight-time Lander Film Festival winner, Sam Thomas and actor/playwright Shelley Reid.
March 19, Festiva presents Greenwood Festival Chorale singing their concert program, “Americana.” Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
March 23 and 24, Cambridge Academy presents, “Shrek” the musical, at Greenwood Community Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
April 4, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of media and communications Walter Iriarte discusses “TikTok Evangelism.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 20 through 23, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Matilda Jr.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
April 22, Mostley Crue and Poison’Us, tributes to Motley Crue and Poison at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
April 23, Festiva presents organist Josiah Armes. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 26, 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
June 9 through 18, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Guys and Dolls.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Sept. 14 through 17, Greenwood Community Theatre’s Penguin Project presents, “ Jungle Book KIDS.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 8 through 10, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.