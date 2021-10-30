Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Today, A Silent Film Halloween, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Today, SC Jazz Plays the Beatles, 7:30 p.m., Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Today, Children’s Halloween party at the historic White House Community Center, 7 North Ave., Ware Shoals. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Prizes, games, music and refreshments. Presented by freelyhelps.org. Call 864-450-8436.
Sunday, in Uptown Greenwood, Scarecrow Contest. This is the last day to vote for your favorites at the Uptown Greenwood Facebook page.
November through Jan. 2, 2021, 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Display open for public viewing at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Visit omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park/things-to-do/gingerbread/national-gingerbread-competition.
Tuesday, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Thursday and next Saturday, stage performances of “Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System,” at Greenwood County School District 50 Performing Arts Center on the Greenwood High campus. Presented by theater students in the Greenwood Fine Arts Academy. Shows: 10 a.m. Nov. 4 (inquire about free morning outreach performance for scheduled school groups) and 7 p.m. Nov. 4, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Admission $5. Buy tickets online: ghs.gwd50.org. Contact: wimmerw@gwd50.org.
Thursday, Robert Earl Keen, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday, Etta Mae and To Chicks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Through next Saturday, Burton Center Annual Art Show, at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call 864-388-7800.
Next Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fall for Big Oaks, a fundraiser for a Hodges-based animal rescue. Music, pony rides, petting zoo and more. 809 Townsend Road East, Hodges.
Next Saturday, Sheena Easton and Tiffany for 80s Night Out, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Next Saturday, Abbeville Opera House: Clay Page with Parker Ford. 7:30 p.m. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Next Saturday, Christmas market, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, details TBA. Vendors selling assorted gift items.
Nov. 7, Oyster Roast fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 9, “Reflections on Jackson Station” with sociology professor and author Daniel Harrison. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
Nov. 11, Newberry Opera House: Harlem 100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 11 through Jan. 7, “A Local Look” on view at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11, followed by “A Local Listen” 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Lisa Stubbs and Phat Lip Trio, for “A Local Listen” in the Arts Center of Greenwood courtyard. Enjoy drinks, food truck fare, music and art. For ticket information call 864-388-7800.
Nov. 13, Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m., Iron Horse Bluegrass Winter Spectacular. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 13, Farm Day at Stump Creek Farms, 182 Killingsworth Circle, Ware Shoals. Enjoy Spears Acres BBQ. Meet farmers, bakers and artisans. Explore the produce patch and feed goats.
Nov. 14, Miss Newberry Scholarship Competition, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Now, through Nov. 17, “Manifestations” works by Simeon Spearman at the Lander Fine Art Gallery. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 864-388-8810.
Nov. 17, Chris Thile, Newberry Opera House. Info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 18, Keb’ Mo’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 19, Spanish Brass, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Nov. 19 and 20, Uptown Greenwood Holiday Open House, Uptown Greenwood merchants kick off their holiday shopping season. Be sure to find out about the Jingle and Mingle special happenings. Details TBA at: uptowngreenwood.com.
Nov. 21, Newberry Opera House: John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 30, Newberry Opera House: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 2, Branson on the Road: Christmas style. Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12, “Elf: The Musical”, Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St., Greenwood. General admission seating. Tickets: tix.com/ticket-sales/gct/6741. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 3, Newberry Opera House: Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 4, Appalachian Road Show Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 4, Christmas market, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, details TBA. Vendors selling assorted gift items.
Dec. 5, Hope Illuminates: Service of Remembrance, Newberry Opera House. Info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 10, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 11, Tuba Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 11, Christmas Tour of Homes, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 12, The Nutcracker Ballet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 16, Newberry Opera House: Tommy Emmanuel. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 17, ColaJazz: Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 18, Dick Goodwin and Big Band Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 19, Geneva Lewis, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
2022
Jan. 7 and 8, Newberry Ballet Guild: The Jungle Book, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 22, Balsam Range, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 23, Tab Benoit, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 27, Aquila Theatre: The Great Gatsby, Newberry Opera House: tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 28, Hotel California: Eagles Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 29, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, American Spiritual Ensemble, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m. Jan. 30, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva Cultural Arts series presents Lander University Department of Music Honors recital. Free admission.
Feb. 1, Rigoletto (opera), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 3, The Lettermen, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 4, Gaelic Storm, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 5, Glenn Millier Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 10, Shawn Colvin, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 15, The McCartney Years, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 17, The Machine performs Pink Floyd, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 18, Jimmy Fortune, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 19, The Blue Dogs, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 26, James Gregory, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 3, Newberry College Honors Recital, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Lee Greenwood, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 8, Pilobolus, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 11, Roy Orbison/Buddy Holly: Hologram Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 12, Guild Wedding Expo, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 13, Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica Quintet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, Songs We Love: Lincoln Center Jazz, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 17, Celtic Angels Ireland, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 19, Lorrie Morgan, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 20, Siberian Virtuosi, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 25, Del McCoury Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 26, Thompson Square, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., March 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet and Organ Duo. Free admission.
March 31, Paul Thorn, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., date TBA, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents “Americana” a celebration of music by American composers.
April 1, Rocketman: Tokyo Joe, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 2, Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 3, Music of the Rat Pack, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 5, Lil’ Buck performs Memphis Jookin’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 21, The Queen’s Six, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, Confederate Railroad, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 24, ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 28, Seance Meets Magic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 29, Cowboy Troy, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 30, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 2, Newberry Chamber Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 5, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, DSB: Journey Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 7, Kentucky Derby fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 8, Material Girls: A Tribute (Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
May 20, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
May 21, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.