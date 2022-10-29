Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Now through Friday, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Now through Friday, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Tuesday, Railroad Museum Golf Classic at the Links at Stoney Point. Contact: nickie@greenwoodmuseum.org.
Wednesday, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of English and director of Honors College and Interdisciplinary Studies, Lillie Craton discusses “The Victorian Freak Show.” Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. “Imagine Greenwood” public art reception at Arts Center of Greenwood. This first, an artificial intelligence art competition was opened to all Greenwood County high school students in grades nine through 12. A call for entries was made in October. Presented by the Lakelands Emerging Technology Council and the nonprofit VisionGreenwood.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Greenwood Performing Arts presents “An Evening with Edwin McCain and Patrick Davis” at Greenwood Community Theatre. Tickets: greenwoodperformingarts.com.
Saturday, Uptown Greenwood Beer Crawl and Poker Run, 5 to 7 p.m., concluding with a concert at Uptown Market. Tickets live now for purchase online at: eventbrite.com.
Saturday, Jeremy’s Ten: a Pearl Jam Tribute, at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/jeremys10.
Nov. 6, Festiva presents, McLeod Pipers. Free admission. 4 p.m., 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
Nov. 10, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts art reception for the Masters of Art in Teaching Graduate Student Exhibit. Lander Art Gallery 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Nov. 7 through 16.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a faculty recital featuring cello played by Richard Thomas. Barksdale Recital Hall in Abney Cultural Center. 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12, Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/cash.
Nov. 15 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” peacecenter.org.
Nov. 17, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a jazz ensemble concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Nov. 18, Grape Stomp in Uptown Greenwood, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Taste wines at more than a dozen stops on this wine walk and bring home a souvenir glass, presented by Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. Purchase tickets in advance online: greenwoodscchamber.org.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.