Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Now, through June, members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood.
Now through Monday, Friends of Greenwood Library Spring Book Sale, during specified hours: Wednesday 1 to 5:30 p.m., regular library hours Thursday through Saturday, closed Sunday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Buy books for all ages, a variety of genres and topics, along with DVDs, CDs, vinyl and magazines. Call 864-941-4654.
Saturday, Newberry Opera House hosts Fleetwood Mac tribute, Rumours at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Saturday, Comedian Jerry Carroll at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online anytime at aftontickets.com/jerrycarroll.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House hosts the Peking Acrobats at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday, Chamber Strings Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Tuesday through April 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
Wednesday, Newberry Opera House hosts Italian Saxophone Quartet at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, Lander University senior Bachelor’s of Design exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view April 12 through May 3.
Thursday, Jazz Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium at 8 p.m.
Thursday through April 23, Greenwood Community Theatre presents “Matilda Jr.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
April 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Balsam Range at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 21, Uptown Greenwood and sponsor Self Regional Healthcare host live bluegrass music with Steep Canyon Rangers. 5:30 p.m. at Uptown Market. Beer, wine and food for purchase. Details to be announced.
April 22, Nonprofit Beyond Abuse invites you to Lip Sync Battle 2023, a fundraiser at the Piedmont Technical College Medford Family Event Center at 7 p.m. Ten contestants battle it out on stage, to win the coveted Golden Microphone. Tickets are $50 per person or $375 for an eight-person table. Food and drink included with ticket purchase. Buy tickets at: beyondabuse.info/lip-sync-battle/.
April 22, Mostley Crue and Poison’Us, tributes to Motley Crue and Poison at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.