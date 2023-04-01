Listings subject to change.
Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Starting Thursday, Members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood. Art submissions accepted 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Museum. $25 entry fee (up to two pieces). Public reception, art awards, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Saturday, Newberry Opera House hosts the Tim McGraw tribute: Vegas McGraw at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of media and communications Walter Iriarte discusses “TikTok Evangelism.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
Tuesday through April 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 11, University Singers Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 12 through 17, Friends of Greenwood Library Spring Book Sale, during specified hours: Wednesday 1 to 5:30 p.m., regular library hours Thursday through Saturday, closed Sunday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Buy books for all ages, a variety of genres and topics, along with DVD’s, CDs, vinyl and magazines. Call 864-941-4654.
April 13, Uptown Art Walk and Bachelor of Fine Arts senior exhibit. Various venues, including the Arts Center of Greenwood, plus food trucks. 5 p.m.
April 13, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 14, Newberry Opera House hosts multi-platinum artists The Verve Pipe at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Newberry Opera House hosts Fleetwood Mac tribute, Rumours at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Comedian Jerry Carroll at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online anytime at aftontickets.com/jerrycarroll.
April 16, Newberry Opera House hosts the Peking Acrobats at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
April 18, Chamber Strings Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 19, Newberry Opera House hosts Italian Saxophone Quartet at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.