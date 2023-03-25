Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information. Submit your organization’s public events for Index-Journal Unwind calendar consideration.
Saturday, Newberry Opera House hosts Yamato Drummers of Japan at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House hosts Jason Stokes and The Music of the Rat Pack at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Wednesday, Newberry Opera House hosts The Royal National Ballet performance of “Fire of Georgia” at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, Master of Fine Arts exhibition. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view March 27 through April 5.
Thursday, Newberry Opera House hosts Crazy for Patsy Cline at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, Newberry Opera House hosts singer-songwriter Paul Thorn at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday, Performer registration deadline for Feebstock 2023, an epic Greenwood music jam, in support of Humane Society of Greenwood this year. It’s April 22 at Sports Break, for Lakelands area musicians ages 50-plus. Musicians sign up online at the following link: https://bit.ly/3TCE7qY
For details, contact Steve Eddy at 864-993-9307 or rsteve@nctv.com.
April 1, Newberry Opera House hosts the Tim McGraw tribute: Vegas McGraw at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 4, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of media and communications Walter Iriarte discusses “TikTok Evangelism.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
Starting April 6, Members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood. Art submissions accepted 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at The Museum. $25 entry fee (up to two pieces). Public reception, art awards, 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 6.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 11, University Singers Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 13, Uptown Art Walk and Bachelor of Fine Arts senior exhibit. Various venues, including the Arts Center of Greenwood, plus food trucks. 5 p.m.
April 13, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 14, Newberry Opera House hosts multi-platinum artists The Verve Pipe at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Newberry Opera House hosts Fleetwood Mac tribute, Rumours at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Comedian Jerry Carroll at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online anytime at aftontickets.com/jerrycarroll.
April 16, Newberry Opera House hosts the Peking Acrobats at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 18, Chamber Strings Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 19, Newberry Opera House hosts Italian Saxophone Quartet at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 20, Lander University senior Bachelor’s of Design exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view April 12 through May 3.
April 20, Jazz Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 20 through 23, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Matilda Jr.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
April 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Balsam Range at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 21, Uptown Greenwood and sponsor Self Regional Healthcare host live bluegrass music with Steep Canyon Rangers. 5:30 p.m. at Uptown Market. Beer, wine and food for purchase. Details to be announced.
April 22, Nonprofit Beyond Abuse invites you to Lip Sync Battle 2023, a fundraiser at the Piedmont Technical College Medford Family Event Center at 7 p.m. Ten contestants battle it out on stage, to win the coveted Golden Microphone. Tickets are $50 per person or $375 for an eight-person table. Food and drink included with ticket purchase. Buy tickets at: beyondabuse.info/lip-sync-battle/.
April 22, Mostley Crue and Poison’Us, tributes to Motley Crue and Poison, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
April 22, Newberry Opera House hosts guitarist Tab Benoit at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, The second year of Feebstock kicks off at Sports Break in Greenwood, 5 to 10 p.m. Join Greenwood area musicians ages 50-plus for an epic night of music supporting Humane Society of Greenwood this year. Scheduled to perform are the Lockaby Eddy Band, Dubie’s Brothers, The Magic Band and many more. $10 minimum donation at the door. Inquire about commemorative T-shirts. For information, contact Steve Eddy: rsteve@nctv.com.
April 23, Festiva presents organist Josiah Armes. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
April 23, Newberry Opera House hosts comedian Rondell Sheridan at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 27, Newberry Opera House hosts The Music of John Denver at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 29, The Museum of Greenwood is hosting its next Princess Tea Party for ages 4 to 12, complete with a carriage and visits with princesses. Two seatings are available, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 864-229-7093 for ticket information.
April 30, Newberry Opera House hosts former American Idol favorites Reuben Studdard and Clay Aiken together at 7 p.m. as part of their joint Twenty The Tour. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, Newberry Opera House hosts the Newberry Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, Greenwood Artist Guild invites you to its first Landscape Artist of the Year celebration at Grace Street Park, 112 Merrywood Drive, Greenwood. This event is open to artists working in all mediums. Starting at 10 a.m., with lunch provided and award presentations at 4:15 p.m., jurors for this are Linda Neely and Cyndy Epps. Make reservations with Patsy Sirman at: patsysirman.art@gmail.com. Rain date: May 7. Art entry fees: $25, cash or check.
May 6, Newberry Opera House hosts a cast of characters in Who Hijacked by Fairytale, a story of a wayward Southern belle, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 11, Newberry Opera House hosts Newberry College Jazz Big Band at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry Opera House hosts Abilene at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 13, Newberry Opera House hosts the Elvis Imperials at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 16 (at Sundance Gallery), May 17 (at Montague’s Restaurant), May 18 (at Key West Club) and May 19 (at Howard’s on Main), book signings by explorer, anthropologist and author Julian Monroe Fisher, formerly of Greenwood, celebrating the launch of his latest book, “Tales from a Hometown: 1955 — 1973”. 5 to 7 p.m. More dates/locations to follow.
May 19, Newberry Opera House hosts The Tams at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 20, Newberry Opera House hosts Vintage Vixens at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Glenn Miller Orchestra at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 26, 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
May 28, Newberry Opera House hosts Carolina Jubilee at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
June 3, Iron Horse Bluegrass at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets aftontickets.com/ironhorse.
June 9 through 18, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Guys and Dolls”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Aug. 25, Clay Page at Howard’s on Main, 7 p.m. Get tickets online: eventbrite.com.
Sept. 14 through 17, Greenwood Community Theatre’s Penguin Project presents, “ Jungle Book KIDS”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Sept. 22, 23 and 24, The musical, “Parading Crazy on the Porch” at Abbeville Opera House. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets online at: aftontickets.com/paradingcrazy.
Oct. 7, Heritage Days at the Depot, hosted by Belton Area Museum Association. This award-winning living history event lets you explore 18th-century and 19th-century pioneers and Native Americans.
Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Little Shop of Horrors”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 8 through 10, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.