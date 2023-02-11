Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Now through March 2, “Gullah Spirit” art of Jonathan Green, on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood, and the exhibit, “Sewn by the Sea: Sweetgrass Basketry” 120 Main St.
Saturday only, Abbeville Community Performing Arts presents A.R. Gurney’s stage play, “Love Letters” at Abbeville Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Starring Grainger Hines and Myra Greene. Get tickets before they sell out: aftontickets.com/acpa.
Now, through Feb. 19, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Saturday only, Newberry Opera House hosts Space Oddity: A David Bowie Tribute at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Saturday only, “A Taste of the Lowcountry” fundraiser for the Arts Center of Greenwood, with a performance by Columbia City Ballet. Advance ticket purchase required. $100 per person for Arts Center members/$120 for non-members. Expected to sell out. Call 864-388-7800.
Saturday only, Dinner and a Show, a semi-formal pre-Valentine’s Day event, featuring comedians and live entertainment, 7 N. Greenwood Ave. at the White House Community Activity Center in Ware Shoals. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Seating is limited. See social media listings for contact information.
Tuesday, Newberry Opera House hosts Voctave at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday, South Carolina Jazz Masterworks Ensemble presents, “Jazz is for Lovers” at 7:30 p.m. at the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College in Irmo. Ticket pricing varies between $25 and $50. Purchase price includes a pre-show concert with the Greg Patterson Trio, beer and wine, plus two sets of music performed by the masterworks ensemble. Purchase tickets through the Harbison Theatre box office, 803-407-5011.
Thursday, Lander Student Juried Exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view Feb. 14 through March 8.
Thursday, Newberry Opera House hosts Puppy Pals Live at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday, Newberry Opera House hosts Jimmy Fortune at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 18, Morning Bird Walk at Ninety Six National Historic Site, 9 a.m. Join local birder and park volunteer Rusty Wilson and park ranger Adrian Stewart for this Great Backyard Bird Count walk. Reservations required. Twenty spots available. Call 864-543-4068 extension 3, Wednesday through Sunday, between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 18, Abbeville Artist Guild invites you to a portrait-drawing workshop with artist Amy Alley, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Divine Your Space, 130 Trinity St. There is no cost for Abbeville Artist Guild members who have paid their 2023 dues and a $35 fee for non-guild participants. Materials and supplies will be furnished. Contact: abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com.
Feb. 18, Newberry Opera House hosts The Blue Dogs at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 19, Sweetgrass basket-making workshop with Vera Manigault in the main gallery of the Arts Center of Greenwood. 1 to 5 p.m. $60 per person. Limited space available. Call 864-388-7800.
Feb. 19, Newberry Opera House hosts Flat Out Strangers at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 21, “Gullah Visions” Community lecture with Lander University professors James Romaine and Elizabeth Snipes-Rochester. 5:30 p.m. in the Arts Center of Greenwood reception hall.
Feb. 21, the Greenwood Film Society invites you to watch director Robert Rossen’s 1947 film noir classic, “Body and Soul.” Cinema-centered conversation starts at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is at 7 p.m., upstairs at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood, 233 Maxwell Ave. Run time for the film is one hour and 45 minutes. Contact organizer Dan Harrison with recommendations for the March film to be viewed and discussed at: dharrison@lander.edu. Up for consideration will be little-known or under-appreciated films from the 1920s through the 1940s, by accomplished directors. This group is open to those interested in cinema history, classic, foreign and independent films.
Feb. 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Newberry College music honors recital at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 21, Piano Festival Concert: Pop Hits of the 1950s through today at the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium at Lander University. 8 p.m.
Feb. 23, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Feb. 24, Newberry Opera House hosts the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 24, 25 and 26, you are invited to the 29th Annual Festival of Living History commemorating one of the last Confederate victories of the American Civil War. The Battle of Aiken, at 1210 Powell Pond Road in Aiken, near the SC Interstate 20 exit 18, recreates the skirmish that saved the Town of Aiken from Sherman’s cavalry. This year’s event includes a traveling exhibition featuring a full-scale replica of the combat submarine, CSS H.L. Hunley. This replica is to be featured in an upcoming movie. Visit: battleofaiken.com.
Feb. 25, Buddy Jewell, a Nashville Star winner, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Feb. 25, Newberry Opera House hosts ELO Tribute at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 26, Festiva presents a Keyboard Extravaganza with organist Tim Walters, joined by Pyerce L. Oates on organ and piano. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 26, Newberry Opera House hosts the Miss Newberry Scholarship Competition at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
March 3, Newberry Opera House hosts Darin and Brooke Aldridge at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Newberry Opera House hosts comedian James Gregory for two shows, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Interstellar Echoes: a Pink Floyd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 7, Newberry Opera House hosts Malevo Argentinian Dance at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 9, Newberry Opera House hosts Meeting Mozart with CDP Kids at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 11, Chatham Rabbits with special guest, Angela Easterling, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 14, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Mathematics professor Josie Ryan discusses “The Mathematics of Communication”. Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
March 16, Master of Arts in Teaching solo exhibition. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view March 14 through 22.
March 17, Newberry Opera House hosts Chloe Agnew at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 18, Newberry Opera House hosts the Malpass Brothers at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 18, 13th Annual Lander University Film Festival, featuring a short film competition with multiple age divisions and an insightful on-stage interview session with Greenwood native and actor Grainger Hines, by fellow actor Michael Genevie of Abbeville. Additional presenters include writer, filmmaker and eight-time Lander Film Festival winner, Sam Thomas and actor/playwright Shelley Reid.
March 19, Festiva presents Greenwood Festival Chorale singing their concert program, “Americana”. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
March 19, Newberry Opera House hosts the Modern Gentleman at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 20, Newberry Opera House hosts Cordis: Condition Blue at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 21, Collage Concert: “Collage of Cities” at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
March 23, Piedmont Agency on Aging invites you to a murder mystery dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels at Sundance Gallery at 5:30 p.m. “Death of a Gangster” is a 1920s mafia marriage murder mystery. Solve the case with your fellow detectives. Space is limited. Tickets are $50 in advance. Purchase at: eventbrite.com. Flapper, gangster and vintage wedding attire is encouraged. Enjoy appetizers, a cash bar and dinner at 146 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood.
March 23 and 24, Cambridge Academy presents, “Shrek” the musical, at Greenwood Community Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
March 25, Newberry Opera House hosts Yamato Drummers of Japan at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 26, Newberry Opera House hosts Jason Stokes and The Music of the Rat Pack at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 29, Newberry Opera House hosts The Royal National Ballet performance of “Fire of Georgia” at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 30, Master of Fine Arts exhibition. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view March 27 through April 5.
March 30, Newberry Opera House hosts Crazy for Patsy Cline at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 31, Newberry Opera House hosts singer-songwriter Paul Thorn at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 1, Newberry Opera House hosts the Tim McGraw tribute: Vegas McGraw at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 4, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of media and communications Walter Iriarte discusses “TikTok Evangelism”. Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 11, University Singers Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 13, Uptown Art Walk and Bachelor of Fine Arts senior exhibit. Various venues, including the Arts Center of Greenwood, plus food trucks. 5 p.m.
April 13, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 14, Newberry Opera House hosts multi-platinum artists The Verve Pipe at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Newberry Opera House hosts Fleetwood Mac tribute, Rumours at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Comedian Jerry Carroll at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online anytime at aftontickets.com/jerrycarroll.
April 16, Newberry Opera House hosts the Peking Acrobats at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 18, Chamber Strings Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 19, Newberry Opera House hosts Italian Saxophone Quartet at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 20, Lander University senior Bachelor’s of Design exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view April 12 through May 3.
April 20, Jazz Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 20 through 23, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Matilda Jr.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
April 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Balsam Range at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, Mostley Crue and Poison’Us, tributes to Motley Crue and Poison at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
April 22, Newberry Opera House hosts guitarist Tab Benoit at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 23, Festiva presents organist Josiah Armes. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
April 23, Newberry Opera House hosts comedian Rondell Sheridan at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 27, Newberry Opera House hosts The Music of John Denver at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 29, The Museum of Greenwood is hosting its next Princess Tea Party for ages 4 to 12, complete with a carriage and visits with princesses. Two seatings are available, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 864-229-7093 for ticket information.
April 30, Newberry Opera House hosts former American Idol favorites Reuben Studdard and Clay Aiken together at 7 p.m. as part of their joint Twenty The Tour. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, Newberry Opera House hosts the Newberry Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, Newberry Opera House hosts a cast of characters in Who Hijacked by Fairytale, a story of a wayward Southern belle, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 11, Newberry Opera House hosts Newberry College Jazz Big Band at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry Opera House hosts Abilene at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 13, Newberry Opera House hosts the Elvis Imperials at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 19, Newberry Opera House hosts The Tams at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 20, Newberry Opera House hosts Vintage Vixens at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Glenn Miller Orchestra at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 26, 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
May 28, Newberry Opera House hosts Carolina Jubilee at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
June 3, Iron Horse Bluegrass at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets aftontickets.com/ironhorse.
June 9 through 18, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Guys and Dolls”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Aug. 25, Clay Page at Howard’s on Main, 7 p.m. Get tickets online: eventbrite.com.
Sept. 14 through 17, Greenwood Community Theatre’s Penguin Project presents, “ Jungle Book KIDS”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Sept. 22, 23 and 24, The musical, “Parading Crazy on the Porch” at Abbeville Opera House. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets online at: aftontickets.com/paradingcrazy.
Oct. 7, Heritage Days at the Depot, hosted by Belton Area Museum Association. This award-winning living history event lets you explore 18th-century and 19th-century pioneers and Native Americans.
Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Little Shop of Horrors”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 8 through 10, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.