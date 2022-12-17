Listings subject to change.
Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Now, through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.”
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
2023
Jan. 7, Nashville Songwriters’ Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina returns to Greenwood Community Theatre. Returning to Greenwood for this show will be Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame inductee Byron Hill, along with fellow songwriter, Jenn Schott. 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets through the GCT box office, 864-229-5704.
Jan. 14, “Elvis Celebration” with Austin Irby and Jacob Eder, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online: aftontickets.com. 864-366-9673.
Jan. 19, Tom Stanley, solo exhibition and celebration. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view Jan. 11 through Feb. 8.
Jan. 24 through 29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Jan. 28, Jeremy’s Ten, a Pearl Jam tribute, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online at aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Jan. 29, Festiva presents, an honors recital by students from the Lander University department of Music. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 7, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of psychology Jonathan Bassett discusses “The Psychology of Violent Television.” Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 through 19, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Feb. 16, Lander Student Juried Exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view Feb. 14 through March 8.
Feb. 21, Piano Festival Concert: Pop Hits of the 1950s through today at the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium at Lander University. 8 p.m.
Feb. 23, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Feb. 25, Buddy Jewell, a Nashville Star winner, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.