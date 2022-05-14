Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Through next Saturday, Violins of Hope on exhibit at The Museum in Greenwood. See six restored violins belonging to Jews during the Holocaust.
Today, Abbeville Spring Festival 40th Anniversary Celebration’s main weekend. Enjoy music, rides, food and crafts.
Today, Disney’s “High School Musical on Stage!” at the Greenwood Performing Arts Center on the Greenwood High School campus. Featuring students from Greenwood and Emerald High Schools. Tickets: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, or purchase online: greenwoodathletics.com.
Today, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Violins of Hope.” Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Today, 4 to 6 p.m., Arts Center of Greenwood is hosting an art class on monarch butterflies, with artist Alice Lewis. Learn composition, how to transfer images to canvas and how to apply acrylic paint, using toning and shading. More info and sign up on Arts Center of Greenwood Facebook page. Cost: $40.
Sunday, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Sheena Easton. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, 6 p.m., Free Greenwood Artist Guild workshop with artist Bob Poe on stretching canvas. Call 864-377-4379 for details and to reserve a space.
Friday, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
Next Saturday, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
May 23 through June 13, the Arts Center of Greenwood hosts South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Youth Art Show. Reception and awards June 9, 5 to 6:30 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
June 3, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Geneva Lewis. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
June 9 through August 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show. Reception/awards June 11, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.
Aug. 19 through 24, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, Brick Masters of the Lakelands. Open house/awards: Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Oct. 7 through 9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.
Oct. 11 through 16, the Peace Center presents, “Dear Evan Hansen.” peacecenter.org.
Oct. 22, iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 15 through 20, the Peace Center presents, “Fiddler on the Roof.” peacecenter.org.
2023
Jan. 24 through 29, the Peace Center presents, “Come From Away.” peacecenter.org.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents, “Beetlejuice.” peacecenter.org.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents, “CATS.” peacecenter.org.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents, “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird.” peacecenter.org.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents, “Jagged Little Pill.” peacecenter.org.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents, “1776.” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents, “Six.” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents, “Wicked.” peacecenter.org.