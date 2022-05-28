Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Through June 13, the Arts Center of Greenwood hosts South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Youth Art Show. Reception and awards June 9, 5 to 6:30 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
June 1, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Ladies Luncheon, Piedmont Technical College James Medford Family Event Center. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 1, South Carolina Festival of Flowers exhibit opening for Dinosaur Discovery at The Museum, 106 Main St. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 3, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents Geneva Lewis. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
June 9 through Aug. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show. Reception/awards June 11, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
June 9, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Youth Art Show awards, Arts Center of Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 9, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Burton Center 50th Anniversary exhibit opening, The Museum, 106 Main St. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 10-19, South Carolina Festival of Flowers and Greenwood Community Theatre present, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 10, Festival of Flowers Garden Symposium at Arts Center of Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 11, 3 to 7 p.m., Courtyard art sale by Greenwood Artist Guild members, located between the Arts Center of Greenwood and Greenwood Community Theatre.
June 11, South Carolina Festival of Flowers 5K Run/Walk, Lander University Jeff May Sports Complex. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 11, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Kidfest, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., in Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 11, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Food Trucks, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., in Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 11, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Emerald City Annual Classic Car Show, Uptown Greenwood at the fountain. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 11, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Topiaries, Tastings and Tunes, with Greenwood Performing Arts, at various Uptown merchant locations. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 11, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Beer Garden, Greenwood Building plaza parking lot. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 11, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show awards ceremony, Arts Center of Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 10-11, Festival of Flowers Juried Arts and Crafts Show, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 10-11, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Railroad Historical Center Tours, 908 South Main St., Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 10-12, South Carolina Festival of Flowers USTA Junior Tennis Tournament, Greenwood Country Club. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 11-12, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Garden Tours at various local gardens and private homes. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 12, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Flag Day Ceremony, at the flagpole at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 13-17, South Carolina Festival of Flowers “Festival of Colors” a summer art camp, Arts Center of Greenwood. SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 12, 4 p.m., Greenwood Festival Chorale presents “Love in Bloom” a concert, First Presbyterian Church, 108 East Cambridge Ave. Tickets and info: gwdfestivalchorale.com.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
June 18, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 25 and 26, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Men’s Golf Tournament, Greenwood Country Club. Info: SC FestivalofFlowers.org.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.
Aug. 19-24, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, Brick Masters of the Lakelands. Open house/awards: Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Oct. 7-9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.
Oct. 11-16, the Peace Center presents “Dear Evan Hansen,” peacecenter.org.
Oct. 22, iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 15-20, the Peace Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” peacecenter.org.
2023
Jan. 24-29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
April 4-9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 18-23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.