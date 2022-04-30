Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Today, Hodges Outdoor Spring Festival, presented by Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, 4410 Main St. in Hodges. Enjoy carnival rides, live music, craft vendors, food trucks and more.
Today, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Newberry OperaHouse. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Today, Color and composition workshop led by Jim Brinson, with the Abbeville Artist Guild. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Abbeville Civic Center. Interested individuals email abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com for price and details.
Today and Sunday, 11th Annual Heritage Trail Pottery Tour and Sale in Edgefield and Johnston. Five pottery stops on the tour, several clay artists. Contact: theridgeclayarts@gmail.com and 803-334-7060.
Sunday, The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Monday, Newberry Chamber Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Wednesday through May 21, Violins of Hope on exhibit at The Museum in Greenwood. See six restored violins belonging to Jews during the Holocaust.
Thursday, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday, DSB: Journey Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday, “I Don’t Want to Talk About It” a free stage play about mental health challenges teens face, 7 p.m. at Abbeville Opera House, presented by the Cambridge Academy high school drama class and directed by Ryan Hewitt. Sponsored by Bow and Arrow Center of Hope. Register at eventbrite.com/e/i-dont-want-to-talk-about-it-tickets.
Saturday, 9 a.m. Earth into Art, the annual pottery sale by Greenwood Area Studio Potters, at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.
Saturday, Kentucky Derby fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 8, Material Girls: A Tribute (Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 11, Violins of Hope public concert, hosted by Greenwood Performing Arts at Greenwood Community Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: greenwoodperformingarts.org and the GCT box office, 864-229-5704.
May 12, 13 and 14: Abbeville Spring Festival 40th Anniversary Celebration’s main weekend. Enjoy music, rides, food and crafts.
May 12, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
May 13, Confederate Railroad, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 14, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Violins of Hope”. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 15, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Sheena Easton. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 20, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
May 21, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
June 3, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Geneva Lewis. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.