Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
November through Jan. 2, 2021, 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Display open for public viewing at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Visit: omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park/things-to-do/gingerbread/national-gingerbread-competition.
Now, through Jan. 7, “A Local Look” on view at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11, followed by “A Local Listen” 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
Today, Handmade for the Holidays in the Livery Stable on Trinity Street in Abbeville. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Today and Sunday, Uptown Greenwood’s Santa on Main Weekend: Santa, photos, crafts, tree lighting, Christmas market, Christmas parade. Call 864-953-2475.
SOLD OUT! Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11 and 12, “Elf: The Musical”, Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St., Greenwood. General admission seating. Tickets: tix.com/ticket-sales/gct/6741. Call 864-229-5704.
Today, Sunday, Town of McCormick’s Holiday on Main: weekend activities include a Festival of Trees, tour of the Dorn House, Holiday Market, tree-lighting, Santa photos, a Christmas parade and more. For information on these and upcoming events: mccormickscchamber.org.
Today, Abbeville Cookie Walk, 1 to 4 p.m. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Today, Appalachian Road Show Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christmas market, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood. Vendors selling assorted gift items.
Sunday, Hope Illuminates: Service of Remembrance, Newberry Opera House. Info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday, Paint Night with Tommy in Abbeville at Southern Succotash. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Thursday, Ugly Christmas Sweater Trivia Night in Abbeville at Belmont Inn. Portion of proceeds supports Toys to Tots. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Thursday, 7 p.m., comedy with Mike Goodwin at Lander University Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. Call Cornerstone to find out about free tickets to see this comic who appeared on AGT, 864-227-1001.
Thursday through next Saturday, and Dec. 16-18, Stage production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at Abbeville Opera House, in partnership with Abbeville Community Performing Arts. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Next Friday, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Next Saturday, Uptown Greenwood Cookie Crawl. Pick up your cookie map and kids’ treat boxes at the Arts Center, 120 Main St. Visit stops on the crawl between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Next Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., McCormick Christmas Cookie Walk. Walk begins at the McCormick Chamber and Visitors Center. Tickets available for purchase Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 100 S. Main St. Call 864-852-2835.
Next Saturday, Party with Santa, elves and the North Pole Express at the Railroad Historical Center in Greenwood, 908 S. Main St. For tickets and information, call 864-229-7093.
Next Saturday and Sunday, Annual Reindeer Run 5K, presented by Abbeville Rotary Club. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Next Saturday, Breakfast with Santa and Storytime in Abbeville. Limited tickets. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Next Saturday, Abbeville Christmas Parade, 11 a.m., Court square. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Next Saturday, Tuba Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Next Saturday, Christmas Tour of Homes, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Next Sunday, The Nutcracker Ballet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Next Sunday, Sunday Brunch Christmas Show with Tommy and Nicole at Abbeville’s Belmont Inn. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Dec. 14, Paint Night with Tommy in Abbeville. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Dec. 16, Newberry Opera House: Tommy Emmanuel. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 17, Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk in Abbeville. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit: abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Dec. 17, ColaJazz: Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 18, Dick Goodwin and Big Band Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 19, Geneva Lewis, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Greenwood’s Uptown Market, join the ACE Team of Greenwood Police Department for “Christmas Crafts with Cops”, and enjoy popcorn and hot chocolate. The event is free to attend, but please register the number of children attending before Dec. 13. Register by emailing: ACE@gwdcity.com.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
2022
Jan. 7 and 8, Newberry Ballet Guild: The Jungle Book, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 22, Balsam Range, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 23, Tab Benoit, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 27, Aquila Theatre: The Great Gatsby, Newberry Opera House: tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 28, Hotel California: Eagles Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 29, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, American Spiritual Ensemble, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m. Jan. 30, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva Cultural Arts series presents Lander University Department of Music Honors recital. Free admission.
Feb. 1, Rigoletto (opera), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 3, The Lettermen, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 4, Gaelic Storm, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 5, Glenn Millier Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 10, Shawn Colvin, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 15, The McCartney Years, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 17, The Machine performs Pink Floyd, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 18, Jimmy Fortune, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 19, The Blue Dogs, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 22, “The Story of Southern English” with Sean Barnette, professor of English. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
Feb. 26, James Gregory, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 3, Newberry College Honors Recital, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Lee Greenwood, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 8, Pilobolus, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 11, Roy Orbison/Buddy Holly: Hologram Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 12, Guild Wedding Expo, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 13, Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica Quintet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, Songs We Love: Lincoln Center Jazz, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, “The Commune: an American Tradition” with Zach Rubin, professor of sociology. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
March 17, Celtic Angels Ireland, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 19, Lorrie Morgan, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 20, Siberian Virtuosi, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 25, Del McCoury Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 26, Thompson Square, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., March 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet and Organ Duo. Free admission.
March 31, Paul Thorn, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., date TBA, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents “Americana” a celebration of music by American composers.
April 1, Rocketman: Tokyo Joe, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 2, Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 3, Music of the Rat Pack, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 5, Lil’ Buck performs Memphis Jookin’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 21, The Queen’s Six, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, Confederate Railroad, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 24, ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 28, Seance Meets Magic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 29, Cowboy Troy, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 30, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 2, Newberry Chamber Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 5, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, DSB: Journey Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 7, Kentucky Derby fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 8, Material Girls: A Tribute (Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
May 20, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
May 21, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.