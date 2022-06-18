Through Aug. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show.
Through Sunday, South Carolina Festival of Flowers and Greenwood Community Theatre present, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood. Info: SCFesti valofFlowers.org.
June 25 and 26, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Men’s Golf Tournament, Greenwood Country Club. Info: SC FestivalofFlowers.org.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.
Aug. 19-24, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, Brick Masters of the Lakelands. Open house/awards: Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Oct. 7-9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.
Oct. 11-16, the Peace Center presents “Dear Evan Hansen,” peacecenter.org.
Oct. 22, iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 15-20, the Peace Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” peacecenter.org.
2023
Jan. 24-29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
April 4-9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 18-23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
May 23-28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
June 13-18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18-23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2-20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.