Through Sunday, South Carolina State Fair in Columbia. Plans are for in-person exhibits, competitions, food, rides and entertainment, including a free, daily “Circus at the Fair.” Visit: SCStateFair.org.
Now, through Nov. 17, “Manifestations” works by Simeon Spearman at the Lander Fine Art Gallery. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 864-388-8810.
Today, the South Carolina Bigfoot Festival in Westminster. Things are going to get hairy for this second-time festival celebrating “the Big Guy.” Enjoy food, music, speakers, merchandise and more. Interested vendors, sponsors and attendees, find out more at: scbigfootfestival.com or email: scbigfootfestival@outlook.com.
Today, annual Abbeville Ghost Walk, presented by Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. 7 to 8 p.m. Rain or shine. Visit historic sites, homes and other Abbeville landmarks. Costumes welcome. Tickets $10. Call 864-366-4600.
Through Sunday, at the Oaks Point Area and visitors’ center at Lake Greenwood State Park, “The Carolina Outdoors Project” by Greenwood-based photographer, Jon O. Holloway. View a series of South Carolina images displayed outdoors in the park. Park admission fee required. Park open dawn to dusk.
Today, The Lincoln Trio, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday, Cross That River with Allan Harris, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday, through Nov. 6, Burton Center Annual Art Show, at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call 864-388-7800.
Thursday, Boo Bash in Uptown Greenwood, 5:30 p.m. Cornerstone and Uptown Greenwood partner to encourage kids to say “boo to drugs” in this annual event. Trick-or-treaters can get candy and participate in a costume contest. 220 Maxwell Ave.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., Abbeville’s annual Scare on the Square, a trick-or-treating event on the town square, paired with a costume contest. Free admission. Contact Emily Bledsoe, City of Abbeville special events coordinator, 864-366-9673.
Friday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Boos and Brews beer walk, by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants’ Association. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., the second Greenwood Groovin’, an outdoor concert at Lander’s Jeff May Complex. Presented by Greenwood Performing Arts. Tickets at: Howard’s on Main, First Citizens Bank, Thayer’s and Flynn’s on Maxwell.
Friday, Ace Frehley, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 30, A Silent Film Halloween, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.