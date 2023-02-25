Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Through March 2, “Gullah Spirit” art of Jonathan Green, on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood, and the exhibit, “Sewn by the Sea: Sweetgrass Basketry” 120 Main St.
Through March 8, Lander Student Juried Exhibit at Lander Fine Art Gallery.
Saturday and Sunday, you are invited to the 29th Annual Festival of Living History commemorating one of the last Confederate victories of the American Civil War. The Battle of Aiken, at 1210 Powell Pond Road in Aiken, near the S.C. Interstate 20 exit 18, recreates the skirmish that saved the Town of Aiken from Sherman’s cavalry. This year’s event includes a traveling exhibition featuring a full-scale replica of the combat submarine, CSS H.L. Hunley. This replica is to be featured in an upcoming movie. Visit: battleofaiken.com.
Saturday, Buddy Jewell, a Nashville Star winner, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Saturday, Newberry Opera House hosts ELO Tribute at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sunday, Festiva presents a Keyboard Extravaganza with organist Tim Walters, joined by Pyerce L. Oates on organ and piano. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House hosts the Miss Newberry Scholarship Competition at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
March 3, Newberry Opera House hosts Darin and Brooke Aldridge at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Newberry Opera House hosts comedian James Gregory for two shows, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Interstellar Echoes: a Pink Floyd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.