Through Sept. 6, Uptown Market Splash Pad open, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy Oh Baby! Childhood in Greenwood. Upstairs, see Pirates and Buccaneers of the Carolinas. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
5 p.m. Friday, Summer Sippin’ Wine Walk, presented by Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association. Tickets: eventbrite.com. Event begins at Abbeville Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center and includes a sampling of wines, poured at local merchant locations on the square, plus a commemorative glass.
Friday, Newberry Opera House: Corsets and Cravats Fashion Show. 803-276-6264.
6 to 9 p.m., Saturday: Summer Jazz Dining Experience with an Afro-Caribbean four-course meal by Chef Trudy with Indigenous Underground at 117 Trinity St., Abbeville. Music by Leisha Joy. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. Saturday, Abbeville Opera House: Southern Accents: Tom Petty Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Aug. 5 through 31, art by William H. Evert on display at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, presented by Greenwood Artist Guild. Artist reception is Aug. 5, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
8 p.m., Aug. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Shaun Jones comedy. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Aug. 7, Abbeville Opera House: Caroline Keller Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
4 p.m., Aug. 15, First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents: Piper Jones Band, a trio with music based on Highland bagpipes, plus percussion. Free admission.
Sept. 12, Newberry Opera House: John Wagner and Friends. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, on view from Aug. 25 through Oct. 22 at Arts Center of Greenwood, the art of Lego construction by Jonathan Lopes and his exhibit, “New York City: Brick by Brick”.
Sept. 23, Newberry Opera House: Tony Orlando. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Sept. 24, Abbeville Opera House: The Malpass Brothers. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, in Uptown Greenwood, Scarecrow Contest. Businesses and organizations are invited to register and participate in this family-friendly scarecrow design contest. Contest registration is open from Aug. 25 through Sept. 17. Call 864-953-2475 for details.
Sept. 26, Newberry Opera House: Raleigh Ringers. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 2, Fall Jubilee. Free admission. In the West Carolina Pavilion at the Blue Hole Recreation Area on Lake Russell.
8 p.m. Oct. 2, Abbeville Opera House: The Swingin’ Medallions. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Abbeville Opera House: Lucy and Ricky Ricardo Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Oct. 9, Carolina Bluegrass and Harvest Festival in Ninety Six, with Seldom Scene, Trey Ward and more. Details TBA.
Oct. 17, Newberry Opera House: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Oct. 23, the South Carolina Bigfoot Festival in Westminster. Things are going to get hairy for this second-time festival celebrating “the Big Guy”. Enjoy food, music, speakers, merchandise and more. Interested vendors, sponsors and attendees, find out more at scbigfootfestival.com or email: scbigfootfestival@outlook.com.
Oct. 26 through Nov. 6, Burton Center Annual Art Show, at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Call 864-388-7800.
Oct. 28, Boo Bash in Uptown Greenwood. Details TBA. Cornerstone and Uptown Greenwood partner to encourage kids to say “boo to drugs” in this annual event. Trick-or-treaters can get candy and participate in a costume contest.
Oct. 30, Newberry Opera House: Peachtree Ragtime Society Orchestra. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 2, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Clay Page with Parker Ford. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 6, Christmas market, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, details TBA. Vendors selling assorted gift items.
Nov. 9, Newberry Opera House: Keb’ Mo’. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 11, Newberry Opera House: Harlem 100. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 11 through Jan. 7, “A Local Look” on view at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11, followed by “A Local Listen” 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Abbeville Opera House: Iron Horse Bluegrass Winter Spectacular. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Nov. 19 and 20, Uptown Greenwood Holiday Open House, Uptown Greenwood merchants kick off their holiday shopping season. Details TBA at uptowngreenwood.com.
Nov. 21, Newberry Opera House: John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Nov. 30, Newberry Opera House: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 3, Newberry Opera House: Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 4, Christmas market, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, details TBA. Vendors selling assorted gift items.
Dec. 10, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Dec. 16, Newberry Opera House: Tommy Emmanuel. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
2022
4 p.m. Jan. 30, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva Cultural Arts series presents Lander University Department of Music Honors recital. Free admission.
Feb. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd Tribute. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
4 p.m., March 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet and Organ Duo. Free admission.
4 p.m., date TBA, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents “Americana” a celebration of music by American composers.
New Dates Coming Soon at Newberry Opera House: for Mother’s Finest; Gaelic Storm; Balsam Range and Peabo Bryson. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.