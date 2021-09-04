Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
Now through Monday, Uptown Market Splash Pad open, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Note: Splash Pad temporarily closing at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 through 7, in partnership with GCT for outdoor performance.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy Oh Baby! Childhood in Greenwood. Upstairs, see Pirates and Buccaneers of the Carolinas. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, on view through Oct. 22 at Arts Center of Greenwood, the art of Lego construction by Jonathan Lopes and his exhibit, “New York City: Brick by Brick.”
Sept. 5, Gene Watson, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 9, Commemoration 20th anniversary of 9/11, Newberry Opera House, info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 10, Boney James, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 10 and 11, Comedy Show at The Duchess Family Restaurant, 108 N. Main in Abbeville. Two shows each night: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Must be 18 to enter. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entertainment by: J Lew, Christopher Showbiz and DJ Swole, collectively known as They; also, Joey Adams, Kevin Rollinson, also known as Uncle Pooty and Lady T. Call show producer Rollinson at 864-337-6426.
Through Oct. 24, at the Oaks Point Area and visitors’ center at Lake Greenwood State Park, “The Carolina Outdoors Project” by Greenwood-based photographer, Jon O. Holloway. View a series of South Carolina images displayed outdoors in the park. Park admission fee required. Park open dawn to dusk. Art walk with the photographer, 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Meet at the visitors’ center.
Sept. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19, “Hallelujah Girls” a stage play, at Greenwood Community Theatre. Call 864-229-5704.
Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Lights on Main, a 9/11 commemoration. At Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department in Hodges. Music, food trucks, craft vendors, with fire and safety demos, auto extrication. Free admission.
Sept. 12, Newberry Opera House: John Wagner and Friends. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Sept. 18, beginning at 10 a.m., search for original art by local artists hidden in stores in downtown Abbeville. Once found, sign the “Take Me Home” card attached to each work and leave the card with the cashier. Abbeville Artist Guild is hiding more than 30 small pieces of original art for this hide-and-seek venture. Maps of participating merchants are available at the Abbeville Welcome Center.
Sept. 18, The Diamonds, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sept. 19, John Wagner and Friends, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
8 p.m. Sept. 24, Abbeville Opera House: The Malpass Brothers. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sept. 25, Rick Alviti: Elvis Tribute, Newberry Opera House, info and tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.