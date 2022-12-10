Listings subject to change.
Now, through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.”
Saturday and Sunday, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” Tickets on sale now at the GCT box office. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704. Performances are sold out!
Saturday, McCormick’s Holiday on Main. Highlights include shopping, historic sites, a festival of trees, a story walk, a Whoville-themed parade and a live theater performance of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more. Call the McCormick Chamber of Commerce at 864-852-2835 or visit mccormickscchamber.org.
Sunday, “Revelry: A Night of Holiday Magic” a Christmas concert by Greenwood Festival Chorale at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave. Tickets: $15. Info: gwdfestivalchorale.com.
Thursday and Friday, annual Ashby and Friends Christmas Concert at Greenwood Community Theatre. Tickets are $20. 7:30 p.m. both nights. Enjoy regional musical talent. Call the GCT Box Office, 864-229-5704.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
2023
Jan. 7, Nashville Songwriters’ Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina returns to Greenwood Community Theatre. Returning to Greenwood for this show will be Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame inductee Byron Hill, along with fellow songwriter, Jenn Schott. 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets through the GCT box office, 864-229-5704.
Jan. 14, “Elvis Celebration” with Austin Irby and Jacob Eder, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online: aftontickets.com. 864-366-9673.
Jan. 19, Tom Stanley, solo exhibition and celebration. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view Jan. 11 through Feb. 8.
Jan. 24 through 29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Jan. 28, Jeremy’s Ten, a Pearl Jam tribute, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online at aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Jan. 29, Festiva presents, an honors recital by students from the Lander University department of Music. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 7, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of psychology Jonathan Bassett discusses “The Psychology of Violent Television.” Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.