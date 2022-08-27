Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Saturday at 8 p.m., “Composure” an original new play, based on true crime, commissioned by Trustus Theatre in Columbia. Written and directed by Jason Stokes, formerly of Greenwood. Tickets: trustus.org/event/true-crime-rep/.
Saturday, eighth Music for Ministry fundraising concert, 5-7:30 p.m. at New Journey Church, 330 Deadfall Road W. Two and a half hours of uplifting Christian music, praise dancing and testimony, along with silent and live auctions. Barbecue plates, sides and desserts. All proceeds support programs and services of nonprofit Greater Greenwood United Ministry. Tickets $20. Visit greatergreenwoodunitedministry.org/music-for-ministry-2022.
Saturday, Tribute to The Doors by The Dirty Doors, at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/thedirtydoors.
Thursday through Nov. 4, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Next Saturday, Ware Shoals Amphitheater concert series hosts Outshyne, 7 to 10 p.m., at 8 Mill St. Ware Shoals. Free entry. Free parking. Food trucks. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 864-456-7478.
Sept. 6, Tickets go on sale for 14th annual Empty Bowls Greenwood. Adults $25, children 12 and younger, $15. Call 864-227-3421. This is the signature fundraiser for Greenwood Soup Kitchen, where you enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and dessert and take home a handmade bowl of your choice. Save the dates: soup nights are Oct. 19 and 20.
Sept. 8, Greenwood Artist Guild presents “Solo Showcase” featuring works of watercolorist, sketch artist and illustrator Dana Gonzalez. On view at Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St. Greenwood. The public is invited to a walking tour of Uptown pollinator gardens from 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by an art reception 6-7:30 p.m. Signed copies of “A Pollinator Lover’s Guide to Uptown” by Ann Barklow and illustrated by Gonzalez available for $5 donations.
Sept. 10, “Lights on Main” at Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, 4410 Main St. This event honors first responders and the 9/11 anniversary. Free admission. Kids’ activities, live music, food trucks, crafts. Demonstrations by fire and safety personnel, including auto extrication.
Oct. 7-9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.
Oct. 11-16, the Peace Center presents “Dear Evan Hansen,” peacecenter.org.
Oct. 15, Wag & Jam benefit by Humane Society of Greenwood at Uptown Market at 6 p.m. Free live music, with food and drink available for purchase, plus furry pups to love on during the concert. Info: gwdhumanesociety.org.
Oct. 16, Festiva presents music and comedy by Three on a String. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Oct. 19 and 20, 14th Empty Bowls Greenwood, a fundraiser for Greenwood Soup Kitchen at the United Center for Community Care, 929 Phoenix St. Take home a handmaAdvanced tickets required. Call 864-227-3421.
Oct. 22, iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Oct. 22, Motown and More with United Sound Entertainment at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/motown.
Nov. 1, Railroad Museum Golf Classic at the Links at Stoney Point. Contact: nickie@greenwoodmuseum.org.
Nov. 5, Jeremy’s Ten: a Pearl Jam Tribute, at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/jeremys10.
Nov. 6, Festiva presents, McLeod Pipers. Free admission. 4 p.m., 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 12, Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/cash.
Nov. 15 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” peacecenter.org.
Nov. 19, Little Roy and Lizzie Show: a bluegrass performance at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. aftontickets.com/littleroy.
2023
Jan. 24 through 29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Jan. 29, Festiva presents, an honors recital by students from the Lander University department of Music. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 26, Festiva presents a Keyboard Extravaganza with organist Tim Walters, joined by Pyerce L. Oates on organ and piano. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
March 19, Festiva presents Greenwood Festival Chorale singing their concert program, “Americana.” Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 23, Festiva presents organist Josiah Armes. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.