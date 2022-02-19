Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Open now, at The Museum of Greenwood, 106 Main St. are extended exhibits in celebration of Black History Month: “Brewer School, Brewer Hospital: Shared Name. Shared Location. Shared Memories. A retrospective exhibit” and “Sankofa” fiber art traveling exhibition.
Today, The Blue Dogs, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday, “The Story of Southern English” with Sean Barnette, professor of English. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
Thursday, “An Evening with C.S. Lewis,” 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall on the Erskine College campus. This theatrical experience, featuring David Payne, puts you in the scene with famed British author C.S. Lewis, hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Learn of his friendship with writer J.R.R. Tolkien and why Lewis nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles. To purchase tickets: erskine.edu/eveningwithcslewis.
Feb. 26, James Gregory, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 27, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “The Music of Peter, Paul and Mary.” Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 28, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Tango Argentina.” Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 3, Newberry College Honors Recital, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Lee Greenwood, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 5, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Keb’ Mo’. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 8, Pilobolus, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 10, 6 to 8 p.m., public reception at Howard’s on Main for the 2022 Pencil Poets art show in conjunction with the Greenwood Artist Guild. See a Poetree, sponsored by Newberry artist Robert Matheson. The show is on view through April.
March 11, Roy Orbison/Buddy Holly: Hologram Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 12, Guild Wedding Expo, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, Songs We Love: Lincoln Center Jazz, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, “The Commune: an American Tradition” with Zach Rubin, professor of sociology. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
March 17, Celtic Angels Ireland, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 18, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Peabo Bryson. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 19, Lorrie Morgan, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 20, Siberian Virtuosi, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 25, Del McCoury Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 26, Thompson Square, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 27, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents Balsam Range. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 27, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet and Organ Duo. Free admission.
March 31, Paul Thorn, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Date TBA, First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents “Americana” a celebration of music by American composers.
April 1, Rocketman: Tokyo Joe, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 2, Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 3, Music of the Rat Pack, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 5, Lil’ Buck performs Memphis Jookin’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 19, 8 p.m. The Queen’s Six, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, Confederate Railroad, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 24, ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 28, Seance Meets Magic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 30, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 2, Newberry Chamber Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 5, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, DSB: Journey Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 7, Kentucky Derby fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 8, Material Girls: A Tribute (Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
May 14, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Violins of Hope.” Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 15, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Sheena Easton. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 20, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
May 21, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
June 3, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Geneva Lewis. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.