Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Now, through Aug. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
July 22-24, “All I Really Needed to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts at Abbeville Opera House. Limited run of evening and afternoon performances. Tickets: aftontickets.com/acpa or on the City of Abbeville website under the link for Abbeville Opera House.
POSTPONED July 29, Summer Sippin’ Wine Walk, hosted by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association, 5 to 8 p.m. on Court Square. Tickets online at eventbrite.com. Date change to be announced.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.
Aug. 6, Ultimate Alice in Chains Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/angrychair.
Aug. 13, Live comedy at Abbeville Opera House, with Ginger Billy and Brandon Rainwater, presented by Artisan Entertainment. 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Buy tickets in person at the Opera House or online: aftontickets.com/gingerbilly.
Aug. 19 through 24, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, Brick Masters of the Lakelands exhibit. Open house/awards: Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center. Select entries on view through October.
Aug. 20, Singer-songwriter Clay Page at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/claypage.
Aug. 27, Tribute to The Doors by The Dirty Doors, at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/thedirtydoors.
Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Sept. 10, “Lights on Main” at Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, 4410 Main St. This event honors first responders and the 9/11 anniversary. Free admission. Kids’ activities, live music, food trucks, crafts. Demonstrations by fire and safety personnel, including auto extrication.
Oct. 7 through 9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.