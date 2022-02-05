Listings subject to change.
Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Sunday, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, Shawn Colvin, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, opening at The Museum of Greenwood, 106 Main St., extended exhibits in celebration of Black History Month: “Brewer School, Brewer Hospital: Shared Name. Shared Location. Shared Memories. A retrospective exhibit” and “Sankofa” fiber art traveling exhibition.
Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents, “Motown and More with United Sound Entertainment”. Tickets: aftontickets.com/motown.
Feb. 13, 3 p.m., Peach State Orchestra presents the opera, “Marriage of Figaro” at Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 15, The McCartney Years, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 17, The Machine performs Pink Floyd, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 18, Jimmy Fortune, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 19, The Blue Dogs, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 22, “The Story of Southern English” with Sean Barnette, professor of English. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
Feb. 24, “An Evening with C.S. Lewis”, 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall on the Erskine College campus. This theatrical experience, featuring David Payne, puts you in the scene with famed British author C.S. Lewis, hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Learn of his friendship with writer J. R. R. Tolkien and why Lewis nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles. To purchase tickets: erskine.edu/eveningwithcslewis.
Feb. 26, James Gregory, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 27, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “The Music of Peter, Paul and Mary”. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.