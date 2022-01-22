Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Today, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents “Interstellar Echoes: Pink Floyd Tribute.” Tickets: aftontickets.com/interstellarechoes.
Thursday, Aquila Theatre: The Great Gatsby, Newberry Opera House: tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday, Hotel California: Eagles Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents “Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute.” Tickets: aftontickets.com/freebird.
Jan. 29, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 29, 1 to 3 p.m., Disc Golf Clinic with Greenwood County Parks and Recreation. Free. Ages 10 to adult, for beginners. No registration required. Discs available for purchase. Call 864-942-8515.
Jan. 30, 12:30 p.m., Newberry Gospel Brunch, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, American Spiritual Ensemble, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, 4 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva Cultural Arts series presents Lander University Department of Music Honors recital. Free admission.
Feb. 1, Rigoletto (opera), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 3, The Lettermen, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 4, Gaelic Storm, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents, “Natural Wonder: Stevie Wonder Tribute.” Tickets: aftontickets.com/naturalwonder.
Feb. 6, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 10, Shawn Colvin, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents, “Motown and More with United Sound Entertainment.” Tickets: aftontickets.com/motown.
Feb. 13, 3 p.m., Peach State Orchestra presents the opera, “Marriage of Figaro” at Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 15, The McCartney Years, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 17, The Machine performs Pink Floyd, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 18, Jimmy Fortune, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 19, The Blue Dogs, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 22, “The Story of Southern English” with Sean Barnette, professor of English. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.