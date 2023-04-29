Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Now, through June, Members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood.
Now through Wednesday, Lander University senior Bachelor’s of Design exhibit on view at Lander Fine Art Gallery.
Saturday, explore Edgefield area contemporary handmade pottery for sale, during the 12th Heritage Trail Pottery Tour. One day only, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this self-guided tour connects you with 10 potters and five studios. Contact 803-334-7060 or ridgeclayarts@gmail.com.
Saturday, The Museum of Greenwood is hosting its next Princess Tea Party for ages 4 to 12, complete with a carriage and visits with princesses. Two seatings are available, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 864-229-7093 for ticket information.
Saturday and Sunday, The interactive and immersive “Unicorn World” comes to the Greenville Convention Center. Experience a magical forest, animatronic unicorns, inflatables, rides, face-painting and professional photos. There will be a special area for babies and toddlers under 2-years of age. Free admission for children younger than 2 accompanied by ticketholder. Tickets, $30 per person, are only sold online in advance. Reserved time slots required. Find out about these, add-ons and the husband-wife creators at theunicornworld.com.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House hosts former American Idol favorites Reuben Studdard and Clay Aiken together at 7 p.m. as part of their joint Twenty The Tour. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
Monday, Newberry Opera House hosts the Newberry Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, Greenwood Artist Guild invites you to its first Landscape Artist of the Year celebration at Grace Street Park, 112 Merrywood Drive, Greenwood. This event is open to artists working in all mediums. Starting at 10 a.m., with lunch provided and award presentations at 4:15 p.m., jurors for this are Linda Neely and Cyndy Epps. Make reservations with Patsy Sirman at patsysirman.art@gmail.com. Rain date: May 7. Art entry fees: $25, cash or check.
May 6, Newberry Opera House hosts a cast of characters in Who Hijacked by Fairytale, a story of a wayward Southern belle, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
May 11, Newberry Opera House hosts Newberry College Jazz Big Band at 8 p.m. Buy tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry Opera House hosts Abilene at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
May 13, Third Annual Earth into Art pottery sale, at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Join Greenwood Area Studio Potters for this Mother’s Day weekend sale of hand-crafted clay items, decorative and functional. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 864-388-7800 or artscentergreenwood@gmail.com.
May 13, Newberry Opera House hosts the Elvis Imperials at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
May 16, Greenwood Film Society screening of the 1933 film, “I’m No Angel,” upstairs at Good Times Brewing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film screening at 7 p.m. Questions: call host Dan Harrison, 864-341-3389.
May 16 (at Sundance Gallery), May 17 (at Montague’s Restaurant), May 18 (at Key West Club) and May 19 (at Howard’s on Main), book signings by explorer, anthropologist and author Julian Monroe Fisher, formerly of Greenwood, celebrating the launch of his latest book, “Tales from a Hometown: 1955 — 1973.” 5 to 7 p.m. More dates/locations to follow.
May 19, Newberry Opera House hosts The Tams at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
May 23-28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 20, Newberry Opera House hosts Vintage Vixens at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
May 20, Bird Walk at Ninety Six National Historic Site. Tickets required. Volunteers and park rangers lead you as you look for birds and record your finds. Binoculars permitted. Pets not allowed. 9 a.m. Reserve free tickets:eventbrite.com/e/bird-walk-tickets-619830879847.
May 20, Family Fun Day at the Train, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Railroad Historical Center opens. Tour seven refurbished train cars, play, go on a hobo scavenger hunt and enjoy snacks. Gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages four through 12. Free admission children ages three and younger.
May 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Glenn Miller Orchestra at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
May 26, 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
May 28, Newberry Opera House hosts Carolina Jubilee at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
June 3, Iron Horse Bluegrass at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets aftontickets.com/ironhorse.
July 6 through 8, enjoy Local Focal, live, local music during the South Carolina Festival of Discovery at Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St. in Greenwood.
June 9 through 18, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Guys and Dolls.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Aug. 25, Clay Page at Howard’s on Main, 7 p.m. Get tickets online: eventbrite.com.
Sept. 14 through 17, Greenwood Community Theatre’s Penguin Project presents, “ Jungle Book KIDS.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Sept. 22, 23 and 24, The musical, “Parading Crazy on the Porch” at Abbeville Opera House. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets online at aftontickets.com/paradingcrazy.
Oct. 7, Heritage Days at the Depot, hosted by Belton Area Museum Association. This award-winning living history event lets you explore 18th-century and 19th-century pioneers and Native Americans.
Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 8 through 10, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.