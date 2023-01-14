Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Tuesday, The Greenwood Film Society will have a general interest meeting at 6:30 pm, upstairs at Good Times Brewing, 233 Maxwell Ave. Following the meeting will be a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s first feature-length film from 1925, “The Pleasure Garden.” Those interested in cinema history, classic, foreign and independent films are encouraged to attend. For information, call Daniel Harrison, 864-388-8779.
Tuesday through March 2, “Gullah Spirit” art of Jonathan Green, on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood, and the exhibit, “Sewn by the Sea: Sweetgrass Basketry” 120 Main St.
Thursday, Tom Stanley, solo exhibition and celebration. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view through Feb. 8.
Friday, “Starry Starry Sky” at Ninety Six National Historic Site, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about constellations and a telescope will be on site, along the battlefield trail. Reservations required: call 864-543-4068 x3, Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 21, Gullah Geechee story time in the main gallery of the Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. Call 864-388-7800.
Jan. 24-29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Jan. 28, Jeremy’s Ten, a Pearl Jam tribute, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online at aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Jan. 29, Festiva presents, an honors recital by students from the Lander University department of Music. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 2, “Gullah Geechee Legacy” Lecture by Victoria Smalls, executive director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and Lander University English proffesor, Sean Barnette, at the Arts Center of Greenwood. 5:30 p.m.Call 864-388-7800.
Feb. 2, art exhibit reception for “Gullah Spirit: Jonathan Green,” 6 to 8 p.m. Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.
Feb. 4, applications open for the Abbeville Holistic Expo, at the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and expo details to be announced at this time.
Feb. 4, “Gullah Gullah” Family Fun Day with the Arts Center of Greenwood. Learn about Gullah Geechee culture. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 864-388-7800.
Feb. 5, 263rd Anniversary of the Long Canes Massacre in Troy, at Lower Long Cane Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1591 Long Cane Road. Presentation by Greenwood County Historical Society, Abbeville History Friends and others.
Feb. 7, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of psychology Jonathan Bassett discusses “The Psychology of Violent Television.” Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 through 19, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Feb. 11, “A Taste of the Lowcountry” fundraiser for the Arts Center of Greenwood, with a performance by Columbia City Ballet. Advance ticket purchase required. $100 per person for Arts Center members/$120 for non-members. Call 864-388-7800.
Feb. 16, Lander Student Juried Exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view Feb. 14 through March 8.
Feb. 19, Sweetgrass basket-making workshop with Vera Manigault in the main gallery of the Arts Center of Greenwood. 1 to 5 p.m. $60 per person. Limited space available. Call 864-388-7800.
Feb. 21, “Gullah Visions” Community lecture with Lander University professors James Romaine and Elizabeth Snipes-Rochester.
Feb. 21, Piano Festival Concert: Pop Hits of the 1950s through today at the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium at Lander University. 8 p.m.
Feb. 23, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Feb. 25, Buddy Jewell, a Nashville Star winner, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Feb. 26, Festiva presents a Keyboard Extravaganza with organist Tim Walters, joined by Pyerce L. Oates on organ and piano. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
March 4, Interstellar Echoes: a Pink Floyd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 11, Chatham Rabbits with special guest, Angela Easterling, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 14, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Mathematics professor Josie Ryan discusses “The Mathematics of Communication.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
March 16, Master of Arts in Teaching solo exhibition. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view March 14 through 22.
March 18, 13th Annual Lander University Film Festival, featuring a short film competition with multiple age divisions and an insightful on-stage interview session with Greenwood native and actor Grainger Hines, by fellow actor Michael Genevie of Abbeville. Additional presenters include writer, filmmaker and eight-time Lander Film Festival winner, Sam Thomas and actor/playwright Shelley Reid.
March 19, Festiva presents Greenwood Festival Chorale singing their concert program, “Americana.” Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
March 21, Collage Concert: “Collage of Cities” at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
March 23 and 24, Cambridge Academy presents, “Shrek” the musical, at Greenwood Community Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
March 30, Master of Fine Arts exhibition. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view March 27 through April 5.
April 4, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of media and communications Walter Iriarte discusses “TikTok Evangelism.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 11, University Singers Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 13, Uptown Art Walk and Bachelor of Fine Arts senior exhibit. Various venues, including the Arts Center of Greenwood, plus food trucks. 5 p.m.
April 13, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 15, Comedian Jerry Carroll at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online anytime at aftontickets.com/jerrycarroll.
April 18, Chamber Strings Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 20, Lander University senior Bachelor’s of Design exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view April 12 through May 3.
April 20, Jazz Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 20 through 23, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Matilda Jr.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
April 22, Mostley Crue and Poison’Us, tributes to Motley Crue and Poison at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
April 23, Festiva presents organist Josiah Armes. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 26, 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
June 3, Iron Horse Bluegrass at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets aftontickets.com/ironhorse.
June 9 through 18, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Guys and Dolls.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Sept. 14 through 17, Greenwood Community Theatre’s Penguin Project presents, “ Jungle Book KIDS.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Sept. 22, 23 and 24, The musical, “Parading Crazy on the Porch” at Abbeville Opera House. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets online at aftontickets.com/paradingcrazy.
Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 8 through 10, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.