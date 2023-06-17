Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.

Now, through the end of June, Members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood.

Through June 30, see the signature topiary display, The Museum's special exhibits and juried art and youth art shows as part of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers. Visit: scfestivalofflowers.org.

Saturday, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Bee Buzzin' Bike Tour. Visit: scfestivalofflowers.org.

Through Sunday, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, "Guys and Dolls". Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.

Through Sunday, the Peace Center presents "1776," peacecenter.org.

June 24 and 25, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Men's Golf Tournament. Visit: scfestivalofflowers.org.

June 29, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Wesley Commons Bridge Luncheon. Visit: scfestivalofflowers.org.

July, Artists Collective in Spartanburg, announces a group art show and a contemporary print show opening in July. First up are various art forms, represented in "It's Relative", a group art show July 11 through Aug. 5. Later is "Inked, Brushed, Rolled and Penciled" by the Greenville Contemporary Print Collective in the Solomon Gallery, July 11 through August 27. Visit: artistscollectivespartanburg.org.

July 3, 6, 8, 11 and 14, Erskine College in Due West hosts the Palmetto International Piano Festival, with five different evening performances. Get tickets: palmetto-piano-festival.ticketleap.com. The final performance is a showcase by festival participants, which include guest artists Sean Duggan, Jose Ramon Mendez, Alexandria Le. This festival is centered around intensive piano study for middle and high school students. Participating musicians have opportunity to play a concert Steinway piano in Erskine's Memorial Hall. Visit: palmettopianofestival.com.

July 6 through the end of August, a Greenwood Artist Guild solo show highlighting works by Elizabeth Nason at Howard's on Main, 330 Main St. in Greenwood. Monthly guild meetings are at the Arts Center of Greenwood the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

July 6 through 8, enjoy Local Focal, live, local music during the South Carolina Festival of Discovery at Howard's on Main, 330 Main St. in Greenwood.

July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents "Six," peacecenter.org.

Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents "Wicked," peacecenter.org.

Aug. 15, Greenwood Film Society screening of the 1943 film, "Stormy Weather" starring Lena Horne and directed by Andrew L. Stone, upstairs at Good Times Brewing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film screening at 7 p.m. Questions: call host Dan Harrison, 864-341-3389. Also, be in touch with local filmmaker, Chris Wideman, for information about his latest project. Wideman is seeking actors and assistance with locations: cwideman21@gmail.com.

Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.

Aug. 25, Clay Page at Howard's on Main, 7 p.m. Get tickets online: eventbrite.com.

Sept. 14 through 17, Greenwood Community Theatre's Penguin Project presents, " Jungle Book KIDS". Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.

Sept. 22, 23 and 24, The musical, "Parading Crazy on the Porch" at Abbeville Opera House. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets online at: aftontickets.com/paradingcrazy.

Oct. 7, Heritage Days at the Depot, hosted by Belton Area Museum Association. This award-winning living history event lets you explore 18th-century and 19th-century pioneers and Native Americans.

Oct. 13, 14 and 15, Disney on Ice presents, "Find Your Hero" a mix of classic and modern tales, including "Moana", "Tangled" and "Frozen" at Augusta Georgia's James Brown Arena. Get tickets in person at the arena box office or online: AECTix.com.

Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, "Little Shop of Horrors". Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.

Dec. 8 through 10, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, "Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!" Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.

Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum's collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.