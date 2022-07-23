Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Now, through Aug. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts at Abbeville Opera House. Limited run of evening and afternoon performances. Tickets: aftontickets.com/acpa or on the City of Abbeville website under the link for Abbeville Opera House.
POSTPONED: Summer Sippin’ Wine Walk, hosted by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association, 5 to 8 p.m. on Court Square. Tickets online at eventbrite.com. Originally scheduled for July 29. New date to be announced.
Aug. 4, Arts Center of Greenwood invites youths ages 6 to 12 to the first of its brand new Lego Club gatherings, from 4 to 5 p.m. This new club will meet twice monthly, in the fall and spring, offering two schedule options and coinciding with the Greenwood School District 50 calendar year. It integrates Legos into a science technology, engineering, arts and math curriculum. Register online. Contact the Arts Center at 864-388-7800.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.
Aug. 11, Third Annual Greenwood Groovin’, an outdoor concert at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., with a full music lineup, presented by Greenwood Performing Arts. This year’s concert celebrates the milestone 60th anniversary of Greenwood’s own party band of the South, The Swingin’ Medallions. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site. Tickets at aftontickets.com.
Aug. 13, Live comedy at Abbeville Opera House, with Ginger Billy and Brandon Rainwater, presented by Artisan Entertainment. 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Buy tickets in person at the Opera House or online: aftontickets.com/gingerbilly.
Aug. 19 through 24, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, Brick Masters of the Lakelands exhibit. Open house/awards: Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center. Select entries on view through October.
Sept. 10, “Lights on Main” at Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, 4410 Main St. This event honors first responders and the 9/11 anniversary. Free admission. Kids’ activities, live music, food trucks, crafts. Demonstrations by fire and safety personnel, including auto extrication.
Oct. 7-9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.
Oct. 11 through 16, the Peace Center presents “Dear Evan Hansen,” peacecenter.org.