Through June 13, the Arts Center of Greenwood hosts South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Youth Art Show.
Through Aug. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts the South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show. Reception/awards June 11, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Through June 19, South Carolina Festival of Flowers and Greenwood Community Theatre present, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, 3 to 7 p.m., Courtyard art sale by Greenwood Artist Guild members, located between the Arts Center of Greenwood and Greenwood Community Theatre.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers 5K Run/Walk, Lander University Jeff May Sports Complex. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Kidfest, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., in Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Food Trucks, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., in Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Emerald City Annual Classic Car Show, Uptown Greenwood at the fountain. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Topiaries, Tastings and Tunes, with Greenwood Performing Arts, at various Uptown merchant locations. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Beer Garden, Greenwood Building plaza parking lot. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show awards ceremony, Arts Center of Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, Festival of Flowers Juried Arts and Crafts Show, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Railroad Historical Center Tours, 908 South Main St., Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today, 4 p.m., Greenwood Festival Chorale presents “Love in Bloom” a concert, First Presbyterian Church, 108 East Cambridge Ave. Tickets and info: gwdfestivalchorale.com.
Today and Sunday, South Carolina Festival of Flowers USTA Junior Tennis Tournament, Greenwood Country Club. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Today and Sunday, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Garden Tours at various local gardens and private homes. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Sunday, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Flag Day Ceremony, at the flagpole at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
Through June 17, South Carolina Festival of Flowers “Festival of Colors” a summer art camp, Arts Center of Greenwood. SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 18, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour, Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood. Info: SCFestivalofFlowers.org.
June 25 and 26, South Carolina Festival of Flowers Men’s Golf Tournament, Greenwood Country Club. Info: SC FestivalofFlowers.org.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.
Aug. 19-24, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, Brick Masters of the Lakelands. Open house/awards: Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Oct. 7-9, Paranormal/ghost-hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.
Oct. 11-16, the Peace Center presents “Dear Evan Hansen,” peacecenter.org.
Oct. 22, iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 15-20, the Peace Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” peacecenter.org.
2023
Jan. 24-29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
April 4-9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 18-23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
May 23-28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
June 13-18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18-23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2-20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.