Lander University kicks off a free, public, four-part community lecture series Oct. 12. at the Arts Center of Greenwood
Join two Lander faculty members — Lisa Brodhacker, professor of chemistry, and Andrew LaCroix, lecturer of chemistry — for a reception and talk about telescope mirror research and their contributions to the field of astronomy.
The reception is at 5:30 p.m. and the faculty talk is at 6 p.m. Refreshments provided. A cash bar will be available.
To RSVP, call 864-388-8351 or visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3FaPmPJ
There is no cost to attend. Walk-ins welcome. The lecture series also includes:
Nov. 9“Reflections on Jackson Station”
Presented by Daniel Harrison, Lander University professor of sociology.
He will share on the topic of his latest book, “Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar.”
Feb. 22
“The Story of Southern English”
Presented by Sean Barnette, Lander University professor of English.
He will examine one of the most iconic features of the U.S. South: our language. Love it, or hate it, almost everyone has an opinion about our words, our sayings, and most of all our accents.
March 15“The Commune: An American Tradition”
Presented by Zach Rubin, Lander University assistant professor of sociology.
He will examine the variety and influence of American communes. When someone uses the word “commune” it can call to mind the back-to-land movement, but America’s history with these social experiments runs deeper.