Abbeville Community Performing Arts presents “Catfish Moon,” a Laddy Sartin play about brotherhood, romance and life, at Abbeville Opera House, April 8-10 and 15 and 16.

Set along a creaky wooden dock, this stage design will feature wood reclaimed from a dock removed from Abbeville’s Lake Secession and fishing-related props will add to the authenticity.

The show is directed by Bess Park, with assistant direction by Shelley Reid.

Park is a professor of theater at North Greenville University and head of its theatrical design program. She is also founder and executive director of Wild Hare Productions.

Reid is a veteran of the Abbeville Opera House stage, having begun acting at age 12 and he has written several screenplays and a stage drama.

Tickets are $16, available at aftontickets.com.

Tags