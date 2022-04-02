Two weekends only: 'Catfish Moon' at Abbeville Opera House. From staff reports Apr 2, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abbeville Community Performing Arts presents “Catfish Moon,” a Laddy Sartin play about brotherhood, romance and life, at Abbeville Opera House, April 8-10 and 15 and 16.Set along a creaky wooden dock, this stage design will feature wood reclaimed from a dock removed from Abbeville’s Lake Secession and fishing-related props will add to the authenticity.The show is directed by Bess Park, with assistant direction by Shelley Reid.Park is a professor of theater at North Greenville University and head of its theatrical design program. She is also founder and executive director of Wild Hare Productions.Reid is a veteran of the Abbeville Opera House stage, having begun acting at age 12 and he has written several screenplays and a stage drama.Tickets are $16, available at aftontickets.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Drama Abbeville Opera House Shelley Reid Theatre Show Literature Stage Performing Arts Catfish Moon Bess Park Lakelands Connector Top sponsors named for Mid-Winter Ball Mar 29, 2022 Chemistry major from Zimbabwe crowned Mr. Lander 2022 Mar 29, 2022 FIRST Lego league Team Presents Big Idea to Piedmont Tech Instructors Mar 29, 2022 Duncan acknowledges school during National Agriculture Week Mar 29, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +2 Boyd makes an impact for the Fleet in and out of lineup 1:26+4 Creative cravings? Don't miss Thursday's 2nd Lander University Art Walk Uptown +2 Enjoy a reading and conversation with award-winning writer, activist Janisse Ray at Lander MACK to celebrate groundbreaking for rehabilitation project 0:59+4 'Hosanna: The Musical,' presented by Phoenix Performing Arts. Tickets on sale now Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood pastor making a difference locally, internationallyGreenwood police charge 3 after chaseSecret to success: Retiring grocery store owner's love for food, people made for perfect recipeGreenwood city finance director resigns; interim namedHonea Path man charged after dog mauling released on $15,000 bondGreenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-offGreenwood city manager is leaving for new jobMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeAbbeville men charged with attempted murder 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!