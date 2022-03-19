Musicians Chuck Seipp and Randall Sheets are no strangers to patriotic and stirring music.
The two connected years ago at one of the most reverent places — Arlington National Cemetery — a final resting place for hundreds of thousands of service members from every war in United States history.
“My building was right across the street from the chapel, where they do the funerals,” Seipp, a now-retired trumpeter from the United States Army Band, said. “Of course, I’ve played many funerals at Arlington and would stand in front of the chapel with the band, and then march the body to the gravesite.”
For 32 years, Seipp was a member of the Army band, “Pershing’s Own.”
Randall Sheets is the ceremonial organist for Arlington National Cemetery and an active concert organist, pianist and choral conductor in the Washington, D.C. area.
“As soon as Randy came on board at Arlington some 25 years ago, I was bugging him to play with me,” Seipp said, noting the two have played together for many weddings. “About the last seven years, we started doing concerts.”
At 4 p.m. March 27, Seipp and Sheets are performing in a free concert at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, part of that church’s cultural arts outreach series, called Festiva.
“The combination of these instruments is incredible,” Seipp said. “The organ is referred to as the ‘king of instruments’ and the trumpet is often called the ‘instrument of kings’.”
Sheets said after some 24 years working directly with families laying to rest loved ones at Arlington National Cemetery, the job as ceremonial organist is not lost on him.
“It can be emotional, especially if we have a connection to the deceased,” Sheets said. “But, every service is a new one, and I do four a day in the chapel. You give it your all. It’s a big part of our lives. ...I still get goosebumps.”
Their upcoming concert at First Presbyterian will shed light on that.
“With what’s going on in the world today, I think it’s pretty important to honor freedom and America and the things that are important to have peace in the world,” Sheets said.
Part of the duo’s strategy is to show the versatility and fun their musical instruments can embody.
From Vivaldi’s “Spring” to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the two are set to change your mind about a so-called classical music concert.
“We have several things that we do with video that are really entertaining that connect with the audience,” Seipp said.
Sheets said video allows audiences to see in detail organ consoles and how he plays with not only his hands, but also his feet.
“Many people have no idea that is how an organ is played,” Sheets said. “It’s kind of fun.”
In the same vein, Seipp said the trumpet can mimic everything from the sound of a flute to a bleating goat.
“We’re going to have a blast,” Seipp said.
Next up, Festiva presents a chorale concert April 3.