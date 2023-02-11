Help a trio of amateur hikers from Greenwood raise funds, so Make-A-Wish South Carolina can grant more wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.
With your donations, enjoy local craft brews this week, a local concert this spring, and more.
The first of their fundraisers for the Make-A-Wish South Carolina 2023 Spring Trailblaze Challenge is 4 p.m. Thursday at Sled Dawg Brewery on Phoenix Street. Find it on the back side of the Exchange building in Uptown Greenwood.
Husband and wife, Charles Drake Jr. and Ruth Drake, along with Bess Park, all of Greenwood, have been a part of each others’ lives for years. They attended school together and have remained close.
All in their early 60s now, they are calling themselves the “Over the Hill Gang” for Make-A-Wish South Carolina’s 2023 Trailblaze Challenge.
It’s a scenic endurance hike that raises money to help children facing critical illnesses.
The trio says five local children are awaiting wishes. These wishes, which take the shape of anything from family Disney vacations to a teenager’s room makeover, are a “rallying point,” according to Make-A-Wish South Carolina.
The nonprofit helps seriously ill children renew their spirits and remain resilient in the face of medical conditions that are often categorized as progressive, degenerative or malignant.
Gang started with one and grew“Charles started it all, by doing the Trailblaze Challenge himself, the first time,” Ruth, a retired nurse, said. “The second and third times he hiked, I went with him, but I could not join him then, on the Foothills Trail mountain hikes, because I am disabled. ... I have fusion in my neck and spinal issues after an automobile wreck,” Ruth said.
“But, I was there for support. And, the last time I was there, I was a volunteer at the finish line. It was lot of fun. I really wanted to get involved as a hiker,” she said.
Ruth said she mentioned to Trailblaze Challenge organizers that she would love to attempt a hike on flatter terrain. This year, organizers are making that happen, with hikes along the Palmetto Trail.
“At 62, I’ve learned my body is not going to do what I ask it as quickly as my 22-year-old body would have,” Ruth said. “I have to have patience with myself.”
At the same time, Charles an insurance and financial advisor, said he sometimes finds himself torn between listening to his body and telling his body to push onward.
Trained first-aid responders hike along with those on the Trailblaze Challenge.
2023 Trailblaze Challenge on Palmetto TrailThe Palmetto Trail was established in 1994. It is 500 miles and currently exists in sections that are not yet connected. Sections stretch from Walhalla in the Blue Ridge Mountains to Awendaw on the Intracoastal Waterway.
The trio has hiked in remote areas, crossed rivers and a swing bridge along the Palmetto Trail, while in training. Some of the legs follow antebellum railroad lines. They have also frequented Greenwood’s Grace Street Park.
Ruth said her doctor gave her permission to try this year’s hikes, with the caveat that she start training for them early and takes it easy.
“My doctor told me to make sure the hills are not mountains,” Ruth said, with a laugh.
Charles said he got involved with the Trailblaze Challenge by the second one scheduled, in part because he was moved by his wife’s challenges to bounce back after the car wreck. And, a speaker at a corporate event who survived cancer and shared about walking the El Camino pilgrimage.
“We were the same age,” Charles said of the speaker. “I thought, ‘If he can do something like that, I can, too.’ Providentially, I was meeting with a client and she told me about the Trailblaze Challenge. She had just signed up for the very first one in 2015. I was about a month too late to do that one...”
Charles has also stepped up as a Trailblaze Challenge volunteer, helping other hikers stay hydrated and make sure they avoid debilitating blisters.
“But, I got in on the second one and have done it two more times since,” Charles said.”... The hike is kind of a metaphor for what these children and families go through...The last mile of each hike is decorated with stars, for each child. Pictures of each child and their wishes are on a necklace. You take one and help grant it. There’s a celebration the next day that’s a lot like going to a church revival. Everybody talks about their experience and what brought them to the challenge.”
Charles said he’s heard the father of “a wish kid” recount the child getting to meet his NASCAR idol and got to check out pit row and more.
“That the child viewed that wish granted as the ‘best day’ of his life,” Charles said, his voice choking, as he recalled the emotional testimony shared by late child’s father.
For hikers, the challenge is one day at a time, but for the Make-A-Wish families, their challenges are a lifetime, Ruth said.
Charles said some 400 children in South Carolina are waiting on wishes to be granted.
Gang’s fundraising goals“If the three of us are able to raise $7,500, we will have met the needs of three of the kids from Greenwood County,” Charles said. “I can already tell this year that having the three of us training together is making it easier. And, I’m glad that we are not just hiking buddies, but fundraising buddies, too.”
Bess, a theater professor at North Greenville University, said the three of them are accountability partners.
“It’s about thriving, not just living,” Bess said. “And, supporting each other. These wishes are game-changers. We have a big fundraising goal, but we are hopeful for the three one-day hikes. Pledges are raised per hike.”
Bess said she, Ruth and Charles participated in a group Jan. 21 Trailblaze Challenge training hike. They began conditioning before that. Another training hike is scheduled this weekend, Bess said.
“You don’t receive an address,” Bess said. “Organizers send you GPS coordinates. ... In getting ready for it, you get a mix of the length of the training hikes and locations. It’s incredibly well-run and the stories you hear and prayers you receive are very moving.”
Bess said the Trailblaze Challenge will add to funds raised earlier this year in the Nashville Songwriters’ benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina at Greenwood Community Theatre.
“This is not to compete with or take away from that in any way,” Bess said.
Hikers start their three official, sanctioned Trailblaze Hikes at 4 a.m. and complete them on the scheduled day. Each hike is 20-plus miles.
“For each one of those hikes, each one of us has to raise $2,500,” Charles said. “As of Feb. 7, we are sitting at about $2,300 total.”
If the Over the Hill Gang does not raise the money, they are not eligible to hike, Ruth said.
To build community awareness of the challenge and monetary goal, Bess said Over the Hill Gang is hosting events through much of the spring.
