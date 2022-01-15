Greenwood Performing Arts invites you to enjoy Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band, playing in-person at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Community Theatre.
You’ll hear classics made famous by one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017: “Any Way You Want It,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Faithfully” and more.
Trial by Fire band member Ernie Shepherd said he took a chance on a Craigslist notice for a band seeking a vocalist.
At the time, Shepherd was working full-time as a Realtor, but he said he wanted to see for himself if he could sing on par with Steve Perry, Journey’s lead singer during that band’s most successful period.
Shepherd’s audition passed the test with that particular group. He later found himself with Trial by Fire, a North Carolina tribute band that takes its name from a Journey studio album. Trial by Fire is approaching its 15th year.
“Perry’s voice comes from a ‘60s soul place,” Shepherd told the Index-Journal Wednesday by phone, noting that Perry and the legendary Sam Cooke share a birthday.
Shepherd said the indelible songwriting mark of the band’s keyboardist, Jonathan Cain, also gave Journey a solid foundation.
“’Don’t Stop Believin’’ is 43 years old,” Shepherd said, marveling at the Journey song’s longevity and popularity.
“I have the best job in the world,” Shepherd said, noting he gets to travel and connect with audiences over songs that perhaps they remember from high school or their parents do.