Vibrant hues pop in Jonathan Green's works, portraying abstract figures in everyday life

South Carolina artist Jonathan Green’s prints and paintings, with vibrant colors and patterns, explore his Gullah heritage and everyday life. Green is considered to be one of the most important contemporary painters of the American South.

“I am a ‘beenyah’ or ‘binya’ someone who’s been here,” says South Carolina Lowcountry native Vera Manigault.

Manigault, an eighth-generation maker of sweetgrass baskets is an instructor in this distinctive Gullah-Geechee artform.

