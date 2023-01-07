“I am a ‘beenyah’ or ‘binya’ someone who’s been here,” says South Carolina Lowcountry native Vera Manigault.
Manigault, an eighth-generation maker of sweetgrass baskets is an instructor in this distinctive Gullah-Geechee artform.
Manigault will be a featured artist in the Arts Center of Greenwood’s basketry exhibition that’s part of the Art Center’s upcoming Gullah Geechee events.
Manigault is also scheduled to lead a sweetgrass basket-making workshop 1-5 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Arts Center of Greenwood main gallery.
“I started making sweetgrass baskets when I was four and a half,” Manigault said in a Jan. 3 phone interview with the Index-Journal. “I learned at an early age. I learned how to gather longleaf pine needles before I got good with making the baskets.”
Manigault said a hallmark of these baskets is that they are sewn, not woven, using natural plant materials, including longleaf pine needles, with a dark brown hue, light-colored sweetgrass, tan-colored bulrushes and yellowish-green palmetto palm fronds.
“I don’t care where I be goin’ I can identify dat sweetgrass in the wild,” Manigault said.
“I was a determined child to learn,” Manigault said. “My mother showed me some, but my great-great aunt showed me many. ... The first you learn how to make as a child is a trivet, or a mat for a hot plate. As you move on up, you can learn to make bread baskets, a pocketbook or even earrings. It’s no pattern on it or blueprint. It’s all in ya’ head. No two baskets are alike.”
Manigault has trademarked colors she incorporates in her basket-making.
“I travel and teach a lot, but I have a (sweetgrass basket) stand on Highway 17 North, in Mount Pleasant,” Manigault said.
Should you come across authentic sweetgrass baskets at garage sales or estate sales, Manigault said skilled basket makers can repair them if needed.
Kevin Grogan, director/curator of Augusta Georgia’s Morris Museum of Art says more than 40 works by acclaimed South Carolina contemporary visual artist Jonathan Green are part of the Morris’ collection.
Works in the Morris’ collection will be displayed at the Arts Center of Greenwood as part of the Gullah Geechee events the center is hosting.
The Jonathan Green exhibit, “Gullah Spirit” is on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood Jan. 17 through March 3.
“Jonathan (Green) is a fabulous colorist,” Grogan said. “He has succeeded in creating a style that only he can successful execute. ... His use of color is metaphorical and he is a great storyteller in his art. We are really big fans of his around here.”
Green, who grew up in Gardens Corner in Beaufort County, is said to be the first known artist of Gullah heritage to receive formal artistic training at a professional art school.
Green’s paintings of Gullah and Black life, and the Southern experience, depict everyday happenings in distinctive patterns and colors.
Starting things off at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Arts Center of Greenwood is a story time with Jody Gable, children’s services coordinator with the Greenwood County Library.
“I have several stories selected that relate to Gullah culture,” Gable said. “I would love to get to read them all and I’m looking forward to this. It will be fun for families and kids on a Saturday morning.”
Among titles Gable is reviewing are “Circle Unbroken” by Margot “Theis Raven” with pictures by E. B. Lewis and “The People Could Fly: American Black Folktales” retold by Virginia Hamilton and illustrated by Leo and Diane Dillon, among other titles.
Glimpses into culture of coastal and sea island descendants of enslaved Africans, residing in North and South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, are part of a full schedule of events for all ages, hosted by the Arts Center of Greenwood. Call 864-388-7800 for information.
Events include:
“Gullah Spirit” by Jonathan Green, an art exhibit on view at Arts Center of Greenwood, Jan. 17 through March 3.
Storytime for children in the Arts Center main gallery, 10 a.m. Jan. 21.
Feb. 2 lecture on Gullah Geechee culture by Victoria Smalls, executive director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission.
Family fun day Feb. 4 that includes a performance by a Gullah Geechee family band and a Gullah market.
Taste of the Lowcountry fundraiser Feb. 11, incorporating food and ballet from “Off the Wall on the Stage: Dancing the Art of Jonathan Green” in partnership with Columbia City Ballet. Extracts from the ballet will be performed at “A Taste of the Lowcountry,” Feb. 11, 7-10 p.m. in the main gallery. Sponsored by: Self Regional Healthcare. Admission is $100 per Arts Center member, $120 per nonmember. Tickets can be purchased through artscentergreenwood.com/a-taste-of-the-lowcountry.
Basketry-focused exhibit, plus a basket-making workshop with Vera Manigault, 1-5 p.m., Feb. 19.