Tracie L. Rush and Byron Hilley met among the ranks of amateur actors and singers involved with Greenwood Community Theatre years ago.
“We’ve been in shows together and production teams together for several shows,” Rush said. “And, I’ve asked him to be my music director for several shows.”
A relatively recent backyard gathering around a fire pit cemented their latest performance venture — an acoustic music duo covering some 60 years worth of tunes.
“Tracie and her husband, Jeff, had a chili dinner and invited several people in October 2020,” Hilley said. “Most of the people invited were musically inclined. ...I played guitar and we sang a couple tunes. We had a moment there and thought we could do something with it.”
That something is performing as the Tracie and Byron acoustic music duo. They regularly perform in and around Greenwood, as well as Edgefield, Aiken, Travelers Rest, Lincolnton, Georgia and other places, often performing three sets.
“We call my husband, Jeff, the roadie,” Rush said. “He drives the truck for us and is adept with throwing our equipment together.”
See them at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood on Feb. 9 and find out where they are playing between now and then on the duo’s website: tracieandbyron.com.
Rush, who turns 50 this year, is a second grade teacher at Hodges Elementary School of Inquiry. She’s in her 27th year as a teacher.
Hilley, who turns 63 this year, is a retired school band music director, who also happens to be an inductee in the Saluda High School Hall of Fame. Hilley’s music journey started with the trumpet in sixth grade, growing up in Calhoun Falls.
“I taught music and band for 30 years at the middle and high school level, getting a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree,” Hilley said. “I’ve owned a guitar for 30 years, but I’ve only been seriously playing (guitar) for the past three or four years. I taught myself watching YouTube videos and I took a year’s worth of lessons from Mike Newell of Newell’s Music in Greenwood. He’s a really good teacher.”
Hilley says guitar is quite the change from his school band background in brass and woodwinds.
Rush said her singing voice “literally just came out” when she would open her mouth as a child and has stuck with her, through church music productions and theater.
Rush credits Steve McKinney, chorus and theater teacher and teacher cadet instructor at Strom Thurmond High School, with her sole formal vocal training in high school. Attempts to reach McKinney for this story were unsuccessful.
“I consider myself an alto and I jokingly tell Byron (Hilley) that a guitar capo is this girl’s best friend, because he can use it to play songs that are in my key,” Rush said. “My water cup is like an appendage now, with all the fluid I drink to keep my voice in shape. I left one of my favorite cups at school over a break and I was lost without it.”
Hilley said he will take the lead on vocals for some songs, such as the Eagles’ “Take It Easy” or Billy Joel’s “Only the Good Die Young.”
“The most fun thing about our music duo is that we are our own bosses with it,” Rush said. “I did work in a kazoo solo with ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’.”
Hilley said audiences loved the kazoo bit.
“The local music community here is really supportive,” Rush said. “It means a lot when people tell us we sound really good. ...We wanna be told by the cool kids that we are good.”
Hilley said their set list included a down-tempo slow tune for a private New Year’s Eve party booking, but he and Tracie decided to swap it out for something more upbeat.
“They were having a good time, but the same crowd the year before was smaller in number and they wanted to slow dance,” Rush said. “It was different this year. But, with reading your crowd and creative license, you can change it up. ...We love some Fleetwood Mac. We love Tom Petty. Pat Benatar. Jo Dee Messina’s ‘I’m Alright’ and Jim Croce’s ‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ He’s the trained musician and I’m like, ‘Let’s change the whole tempo!’”