Greenwood brewmaster Sidney Huskey doesn’t mind being a one-person operation right now.
Huskey, 57, enjoys designing beers, down to the last details.
Huskey’s culmination of years of crafting beers is Greenwood’s Sled Dawg Brewery, 220 Phoenix St. It’s in a former restaurant space on the back side of The Exchange.
“It’s very rewarding to have something I’ve always wanted and worked to get to,” Huskey said. “It makes it fun getting out of bed in the morning. ... It’s fun and challenging coming up with new styles of beer.”
Huskey has Auguste Escoffier online culinary school student Christian Hardin, 24, who moved here from Ohio, crafting rotating food menus for Sled Dawg.
“I always liked cooking growing up,” Hardin said, noting his brewery menus feature hearty hand-helds, including seared burgers, pretzels and tacos.
“I know what I’m making and you learn something new almost every time you brew,” Huskey said, noting his foray into beer-making began in 1991, with home-brew kits while living in Florida and coming up with his own recipes.
Huskey said he can have 24 different brews in process at once, all crafted by him.
Modern tech, in the form of apps, helps Huskey formulate and keep track of recipes.
“Once you learn flavor profiles of grains and hops, you know how to add them together to get the kind of beer that you want to make,” Huskey said.
“I also make meads or honey wines here as well,” Huskey said. “And, sparkling hop water. It’s carbonated and the hops in it kind of give it a little flavor of beer. Hop water has no calories and it’s non-alcoholic.”
If you’re new to beer, Huskey says you really can’t go wrong with German-style beer.
“It’s the quintessential style for a classic, good beer,” Huskey said. “A German lager ferments at a lower temperature than say, an ale.”
The result, Huskey said, is a clean beer taste, where the yeast is more in the background. You usually taste the malts first, Huskey adds.
“There’s just enough hops to balance sweetness,” Huskey said.
Sled Dawg Brewery is 8 months old.
“I get new people in here almost every day,” Huskey said. “Our recent awards are bringing people from out of state and out of town in here.”
Huskey has years of beer-making experience and his own business venture, which brought home hardware from the South Carolina Brewers Cup Competition.
The two-day competition was Jan. 28 and 29 at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce. Awards were announced March 1 during the South Carolina Brewers Guild annual conference and trade show.
“It was my first competition and all breweries in the state could enter,” Huskey said. “I entered several beers and three won golds and one, silver. One of the golds also got Best in Show, judged as best beer in the competition.”
Campbell Mims, South Carolina Brewers Guild association management director, said the organized beer competition started in 2022.
“2023 is the first time we did a Beer Judge Certification Program competition,” Campbell said. “We had 50 breweries participate and 315 beer entries. It wasn’t just something that the South Carolina Brewers Guild was accrediting but also the national BJCP. (The SC guild) is the statewide trade association for the state’s 130 craft breweries,” Mims said. “We support them in legislative efforts, marketing and consumer education.”
From 2016 to today, the number of breweries in South Carolina has increased by about 50%, Mims said.
“The first brewery opened in South Carolina in 1997, in Greenville, Thomas Creek Brewery,” Mims said. “You see this industry has really blossomed, in a state that’s a little difficult for the alcohol laws. It’s pretty remarkable growth, considering how strict some of the alcohol laws are in this state.”
Mims said the guild is working closely with a piece of legislation now in the state House, having already been in the Senate, the South Carolina Craft Beer Economic Development Act.
Mims said the act is designed to accomplish two primary goals:
Increase the amount of product a brewer can sell from his or her taproom, to the equivalent of three cases of 16-ounce cans, per person, per day.
Assist with bonded transfer, which applies to beer produced on one or more of the brewery’s permitted premises to other facilities owned by the brewery, without being subject to distribution and wholesale provisions.
Mims says taprooms are limited to 288 ounces per person per day, equivalent to about 24 beers in 12-ounce cans.
“We’re behind in terms of our Southeastern partners,” Mims said. “The compromise we have worked out with beer wholesalers is to be able to sell 864 ounces per person per day.”
Mims said many breweries are “small, locally owned businesses” that are invested in helping communities where they are based.
Mims said the SC Brewers Guild brought in BJCP-certified judges from around the country for the competition.
Judges, Mims said, scored entries on taste, packaging, appearance and more.
“So, it’s a chance to get feedback from them and get my name out there. And, I did it just for the fun of doing it. ... I got lucky.”
Huskey said business in his cozy, cabinesque brewery is seeing an uptick as word of the awards is shared. At the time of this interview, the Best of Show-winning doppelbock was out of stock.
Right now, Sled Dawg Brewery is the only place you can get Huskey’s brews.
“I would like, in the future, to do distribution to local places,” Huskey said. “I’ve already had some interest, but I would have to make a lot more of it to keep them supplied. ... The way things are structured now under South Carolina laws, you have to contract with a distributor.”
“I’ve got to make some more,” Huskey said, of his in-demand Best in Show brew. “For that style of beer it can take six weeks to two months. ... It’s malty, a little bit of caramel, a little touch of molasses to it and not very hoppy.”
At 9.5% alcohol, Huskey said that Sled Dawg doppelbock is considered a high-gravity beer, but it drinks very smoothly.
“The more grains you add to a beer, more sugars are created. The more sugars there are, there’s more for the yeast to consume and more alcohol to be made,” Huskey explains. “I keep ideas in my head. When I think of a type or style of beer I want to make, I do a little bit of research on it.”
In weeks ahead, Huskey anticipates beginning on what are known as session India pale ales and light lagers, as well as brews that need to age to be ready for fall.