Join Lander University English professor Sean Barnette for “The Story of Southern English” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arts Center of Greenwood. Admission is free. Walk-ins welcome.
This third community lecture in Lander’s series explores Southern history and culture and how language works. It highlights Southern English origins, sounds, grammar and more.
The evening begins with a brief reception with complimentary refreshments and a cash bar, followed by Barnette’s talk.
All languages follow rules, Barnette said. “The rules are specific, even in Southern English ... but language is also flexible. ... I have always been fascinated by the way you can move words around and make a sentence say different things.”
Appreciating differences in language is important, Barnette said.
“When you study a specific language, you are also studying humans’ ability to have language,” Barnette said. “It’s kind of a neat way of understanding who we are as people.
“You talk about Southern language and everyone wants to talk about ‘y’all,’” Barnette said. “The thing about ‘y’all’ is that it fixes a problem in standard English. In standard English, if I say ‘you,’ you don’t know if I’m talking to one person or to multiple people. Yet other languages let you make that distinction.”
Barnette said his teachings and conversations with students have evolved into the subject of Southern English becoming a class even, and students are doing their own cataloging of aspects of the language in their research.
“Have you ever heard someone use ‘y’all’ to refer a singular person? Barnette asks. “I’ve not run into that, but a student has and she has done research and uncovered examples.”
For information, call 864-388-8563 or 864-388-8351.