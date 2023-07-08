Greenwood’s Smith family should have plenty of material if a back-to-school essay prompt leads with “What did you do this summer?”

The three Smith brothers, Jarratt, 17; Witt, 15; and Benjo, 11, plus their dad, attorney and Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, 43, formed the father-son band, Surrender Cobra, during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Smith brothers previously formed a band, O’Doyle Rulz, with their peer and friend, Freddie McClendon, in 2017.

