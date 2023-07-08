Greenwood-based father-sons band, Surrender Cobra, is getting a taste of life on the road as they play music and work on new, original songs. Surrender Cobra played a daytime gig at the Guitar Bar in Asheville March 25 and future shows include stops in Greenville and Charleston. The band includes father/lawyer and Greenwood mayor Brandon Smith on electric banjo, keys and vocals; sons Jarratt Smith on guitar, ukulele, drums and lead vocals, Witt Smith on bass and vocals and Benjo Smith on drums and vocals.
SUBMITTED photos
Greenwood-based father/sons band, Surrender Cobra, plays the Shelter Cove community on Hilton Head Island on April 2.
Greenwood’s Smith family should have plenty of material if a back-to-school essay prompt leads with “What did you do this summer?”
The three Smith brothers, Jarratt, 17; Witt, 15; and Benjo, 11, plus their dad, attorney and Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, 43, formed the father-son band, Surrender Cobra, during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Smith brothers previously formed a band, O’Doyle Rulz, with their peer and friend, Freddie McClendon, in 2017.