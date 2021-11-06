The Museum of Greenwood wants your help putting together an exhibit highlighting the legacy of the Brewer name and its significance in Black education.
Marion Smith, The Museum exhibits coordinator, is asking the public to loan items of interest for use in an exhibit slated to open Feb. 10.
Call Smith at The Museum to schedule an appointment about items for exhibit consideration, 864-229-7093.
The exhibit will focus on the first school for Blacks in Greenwood — initially named Brewer Institute, later designated Brewer Normal School — Brewer High School and Brewer Hospital.
“There must be somebody out there still who worked at Brewer Hospital,” Smith said, noting the suggestion for the exhibit came from Self Regional Healthcare’s marketing department and a discussion about a Brewer hospital employee who later transitioned to then-Self Memorial.
“It would be good to have their stories and pictures,” Smith said.
With the former Brewer schools and former Brewer hospital sharing a geographical location off East Cambridge Avenue, Smith said it makes sense to explore them and their connectedness through the Brewer name in the exhibit.
“The schools and the hospital came out of support by the American Missionary Association,” Smith said. “A school, founded for the express purpose of educating newly-freed slaves was started here in 1872. I think it’s a phenomenal thing and history people need to know. ... We want to tell the story of the schools and the hospital before these stories are lost. The last Brewer High School class graduated in 1970.”
The AMA was a Protestant Christian-based group founded in New York state in 1846. It worked to provide educational opportunities for Blacks and other minorities in the United States and supported the abolitionist movement.
In 1872, Brewer Normal School in Greenwood was a school for newly emancipated Blacks following the American Civil War.
The first school at the Brewer school site on East Cambridge Avenue was the Hodges Institute, established by Baptists and named for the Rev. Nicholas Ware Hodges. It was sold to the AMA in 1872.
Brewer High School, which came after Brewer Normal, shared the Brewer name, in honor of the Rev. Josiah Brewer, a scholar and missionary as well as a Congregationalist minister.
In 1925, Brewer Normal School was adopted into the Greenwood public school district. In 1927, Greenwood County took over part of the school’s support, making it at that time a state-adopted high school, Brewer High School, eligible for state funding.
Also to be included in the exhibit is Brewer Hospital, which admitted its first patient in Greenwood in May 1924.
That hospital building is now home of the GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission in Greenwood at 237 N. Hospital St.
That site is also the location of the Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site, celebrating its 10th anniversary this week and today.
Half of the funds for the original construction for Brewer Hospital are said to have come from the American Missionary Association of the Congregationalist Churches, which had been supporting Brewer Institute, later Brewer High School, since the Institute was established in 1872.