The Museum in Greenwood has opened a new, permanent exhibit on its lower level about a long-standing business and financial institution, Countybank.
See historical items from the bank’s almost 90-year history — photographs, a Brandt Automatic Cashier, a Mosier safe and a “cannonball safe.”
In the wake of bank closures and restructuring during the Great Depression, Countybank has served the community.
“Countybank has played a major role in the development of Greenwood and neighboring communities, with additional offices in Greenville, Simpsonville, Greer and Anderson,” according to Marion Smith, The Museum’s exhibit coordinator.
This is among the newest exhibits at The Museum on display for all ages. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with three full floors of fun stuff. Admission is free. Donations welcome.
Be on the lookout in weeks ahead for expansion of The Museum’s animal exhibit upstairs. Also enjoy exhibits on childhood in Greenwood and even pirates. Nearby, check out the Railroad Historical Center, open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through September.