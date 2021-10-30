Get on the bus and go to space — sort of.
Greenwood High School’s theater department is putting on stage productions of “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” Nov. 4 and 6 at the Greenwood School District 50 Performing Arts Center on the GHS campus. Online tickets are on sale at the GHS website.
Join science teacher Ms. Frizzle and her class for an interplanetary field trip, in this family-friendly stage adaptation, based on both “The Magic School Bus” Scholastic book series and the original PBS animated series.
Greenwood High School drama teacher Wendi Wimmer is working with more than a dozen advanced theater students from GHS and one from Emerald High School, to bring this play to life, producing a show that promises to be engaging and interactive.
“This show is geared toward kindergarten through fifth-grade state education standards,” Wimmer explains. “We will also be meeting arts standards for these high school aged performers. Hopefully, this will inspire more students to take arts classes as they move through school. And, we want to be advocates for arts in education.”
Actor Jariah Coleman, 15, said her 6-year-old sister recently checked out “The Magic School Bus” books from the library.
“I didn’t read the books as a kid, but I’ve been reading the books to her,” Coleman said.
Fellow actor Jasmine Gary, 14, said the PBS show based on the books was a big part of her childhood.
“The show is so good,” Gary said. “’The Magic School Bus’ taught me about rain and evaporation and the human body anatomy. This play will teach you the order of the planets.”
Theater students have also come up with song selections for the play that have to do with space in some loose form or fashion. Get ready to get your jam on with “Here Comes the Sun,” tunes about falling stars, Venus and more.
“There is a part where we will be asking the audience to get up,” actor Katie Duncan, 14, said. “We are including the audience a lot, throughout the show.”
“At a point in the story, the teacher, Ms. Frizzle, gets lost in space and the kids have to take initiative, work together and learn by themselves,” explains actor Kaylee Smith, 15, who is playing Frizzle. “Some of the stuff you learn about the solar system in this I didn’t even know.”
The play is even going bilingual with actor Isabel Villeda, 15, speaking her lines in Spanish.
“We want to show that everyone is welcome, not just English speakers,” Villeda said.
Another character in the play, Liz the Lizard, played by Michelle Higginbotham, 15, is on roller skates through the entire show, which runs about 40 minutes.
GHS theater department students recently reprised their zombie-inspired choreography to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during the Uptown Greenwood Boo Bash at Uptown Market.
Theater students at GHS have more activities planned, including running tech for the Miss GHS pageant, a Disney-themed appearance in the Greenwood Christmas parade, train-themed performances in partnership with the The Museum and Railroad Historical Center, holiday vignettes and a spring production of “Guys and Dolls.”