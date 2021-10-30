"The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System"

What: "The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System" a musical theater adaptation, suitable for children, based on the Scholastic book series and popular PBS series by the same name. Presented by the theater department at Greenwood High School.

Times:

10 a.m. Thursday (for school groups).

7 p.m. Friday (general admission).

2:30 p.m. Nov. 6, (general admission).

Where: D50 Performing Arts Center on the Greenwood High School campus.

Admission: $5. Buy tickets online in advance, at the Greenwood High School website: ghs.gwd50.org.