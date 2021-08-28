A series of nature photographs by Greenwood-based photographer Jon O. Holloway is being displayed outdoors at Lake Greenwood State Park.
The Carolina Outdoor Project is an exhibition highlighting South Carolina’s natural beauty.
Included are photos taken from vantage points in the mountains all the way to the Atlantic Ocean.
Photos will be displayed outdoors at the Oaks Point Area of Lake Greenwood State Park, starting to the right of the visitors center.
The exhibit is on view beginning Wednesday through Oct. 24.
You can see it by car, bike or foot in a visit to Lake Greenwood State Park. Park admission fee is required. The collection of images will also be online: jonholloway.com.
“The natural world becomes the gallery,” Holloway explains. “There are 26 40x60-inch prints that will be displayed in the trees.”
Join Holloway and other art aficionados will mark the opening of this exhibit with an art walk at 6 p.m., Sept. 18 at the visitors’ center, the Drummond Center. The public is welcome.
Holloway is using cord to display coated canvas prints from trees.
“A lot of the images are from South Carolina state parks,” Holloway said. “It’s primarily landscapes, but there’s also wildlife — a box turtle, for example. Some of the newer images were taken at night and a lot are essentially portraits of ‘the small world we typically walk past’, like a mushroom and a fern.”
Holloway said he’s a believer in partnerships and collaborations.
“The (novel coronavirus) pandemic has made me think about ways to share artwork with the community, where you did not have to go into an indoor environment,” Holloway said.
For the project, Holloway has worked with longtime Lake Greenwood State Park manager Fayette Yenny and he received a Lander University president’s grant, which helped with the cost of printing images. (Holloway is an art professor at Lander University.)
“I cannot wait to see it up,” Yenny said. “It’s going to be neat and be something other parks might be open to considering. It’s a self-guided art in the park.”
With temperatures still in the 80s and above, Yenny recommends bringing water with you to stay hydrated, and bug spray to ward off insect bites.
Eventually, Holloway said he would like this exhibit to go on tour in different community locations, definitely within Greenwood and potentially other places in South Carolina.
Holloway estimates exhibit installation will take several days and he scheduled to start it this week.
Admittedly, displaying photographic prints outdoors, from trees, is a tad unusual Holloway said. So, he tried out the concept at his home for six weeks, with three prints, leading up to the exhibit timeframe.
“They’ve been sharing space with chickens and a pig,” Holloway said. “It’s been fascinating to me to see how light interacts with the prints, in the afternoon versus the morning. ... A print of a sunrise, with a lot of fog, just glows if the sunlight is behind it, which is really beautiful.”
“The idea is how to use projects to protect the environment and create conversation to share the beauty of South Carolina,” Holloway said. “I actually have a few prints that have been displayed along the Saluda River edge for three years now. ... Take artwork out of the typical environment. ... Prints may get damaged. There’s no guarantee a storm won’t come through and create some issues, but that’s part of the process. In life, nothing is permanent.”