The Blind Boys of Alabama

The Blind Boys of Alabama originated in the late 1930s and have been music innovators for decades. This legendary gospel group is performing Friday at Uptown Market for a free concert and just released new singles recorded alongside Black Violin.

Influential and long-lived gospel group, The Blind Boys of Alabama is ready to lift you up with feel-good tunes at Greenwood’s Uptown Market.

Bring your lawn chairs to this free, 5:30 p.m. concert Friday at Greenwood’s Uptown Market on Maxwell Avenue. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase and there’s nearby parking street-side and in available lots.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

