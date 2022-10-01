The Blind Boys of Alabama originated in the late 1930s and have been music innovators for decades. This legendary gospel group is performing Friday at Uptown Market for a free concert and just released new singles recorded alongside Black Violin.
Influential and long-lived gospel group, The Blind Boys of Alabama is ready to lift you up with feel-good tunes at Greenwood’s Uptown Market.
Bring your lawn chairs to this free, 5:30 p.m. concert Friday at Greenwood’s Uptown Market on Maxwell Avenue. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase and there’s nearby parking street-side and in available lots.
This remarkable, Grammy-winning group predates many music legends it has recorded with, including Stevie Wonder, Prince and Lou Reed. The band’s current configuration has just released new music, recorded with Black Violin, the violin and viola-playing hip-hop duo.
Blind Boys drummer Ricky McKinnie is quick to point out that sight impairment does not equate to this band being less than.
“As long as you have hope, you can do anything,” McKinnie told the Index-Journal in a phone interview.
The group’s collaboration with Bela Fleck, released in 2021, is a Grammy-nominated cover of “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” a song made famous by Nina Simone.
McKinnie, who sings second tenor, has been a member of The Blind Boys for 34 years. McKinnie recalls being introduced to earlier members of the band when he was a young child.
“My mother, Sarah McKinnie, was a singer and I met the Blind Boys when I was 4 years old,” McKinnie said, noting he’s been a professional musician long before he became part of The Blind Boys.
“I didn’t view former member Clarence Fountain as someone without sight,” recalls McKinnie. “What he was doing was so energetic and exciting. He was a great narrator, singer and entertainer. ...He didn’t let disability become a handicap. I’ve learned it’s not about what you can’t do, but what you can.”
Collaborations today, with Black Violin and others are equally inspiring, McKinnie said.
Through the years, The Blind Boys have performed with the likes of Tom Petty, Ben Harper and Peter Gabriel.
“If you can bring the dream and do the work, good things always happen,” McKinnie said.
One of the the new singles with Black Violin, “The Message,” offers an uplifting vibe and guitar by none other than the Upstate’s Marcus King, who has also dropped a new album of late.
McKinnie describes The Blind Boys’ brand of gospel as feel-good.
“Before you leave one of our shows, you will be feeling good,” he said. “We don’t come to preach, but we do come to sing. And, our audiences come to have a good time.”
The Blind Boys of Alabama have performed for multiple United States presidents and have received accolades including The Grammys and The National Endowment for the Arts with Lifetime Achievement Awards, plus induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
“To be a Black, blind, gospel group, that means a whole lot,” McKinnie said. “No matter what your situation is, that doesn’t mean you don’t have ability. Everybody has limitations. ... I lost my sight when I was 23 years old,” McKinnie added. “It was gradual.
“My motto is: ‘I’m not blind. I just can’t see.’ I might have lost my sight, but I haven’t lost my direction or vision. ...I stayed on the road performing and started my own group before joining The Blind Boys. Without God, we wouldn’t have gone this far.”