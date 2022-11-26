ABBEVILLE — Old-time tunes figure prominently in the live music paired with a new, original Christmas play by Abbeville’s Shelley Reid, “Tell It On The Mountain.”
It is set near a South Carolina mountain and “dueling” “Jingle Bells” just might be a part of it.
Advance tickets have been selling well for this show’s one-weekend-only run.
Directed by Tony Dunlap, this play is at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18.
Greenwood’s Ben Bagwell is cast as Mick Ansley, a fictitious, but scripted to be famous, British heavy metal guitarist, who finds himself in the care of “hillbilly musicians” after he falls off a South Carolina mountain.
“I haven’t been in a stage play since 2016, when I was here, at the Abbeville Opera House, on stage with Michael Genevie and Harry Anderson,” said Bagwell, 23. “I’m still shocked Harry is gone. My role in this show is challenging, combining favorite elements of acting and music. I’m very excited to be doing this. Everyone is in for a real treat.”
The leading female role of Avery, a guitar-playing singer, is played Audrey Adams, 19, of Hodges.
“This show has a lot of music in and kids in it, two things I love,” Adams said. “It’s a lot of fun doing an original work. You learn as you go and you get to be a part of the process of crafting it. ... The character of Avery, all she really has is family. Then, this outsider comes in and gets to connect with family.”
Some roles in “Tell It On The Mountain” are solely acting ones. For others, it’s necessary for actors to act, sing and play musical instruments.
“We’ve got a lot of good talent in this show,” Reid said. “There are Greenwood, Abbeville and Anderson folks in this show. ... Tickets for this are flying, if we keep up at this rate, it’s going to be sold out.”
Reid was approached a few years ago about doing an Appalachian Christmas show with music, one that “wasn’t already on the shelf” Reid said.
“I wanted to write a story that would hold up, even without the music,” Reid said. “I submitted this play, my play, to the play-reading committee for Abbeville Community Performing Arts. I am a committee member for that. My fellow committee members liked it.”
This two-act play is presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts. Established by the City of Abbeville in 2020, ACPA is bringing live theater to Abbeville Opera House.
“If you are going to have an Appalachian Christmas play, you’ve got to have Appalachian music,” Reid explains. “Greenwood bluegrass musician Trey Ward and I have been friends for years, going back to my country radio days with WGSW. Trey was the first person I called about the live music for this play. ... We decided to use music all of which is in the public domain, free for anyone to use. A lot of bluegrass music is, so copyright is not really a problem.”
However, one Chuck Berry holiday song that is copyrighted will be in the show, and Reid secured permission to use it.
“The people who have the rights to ‘Run Run Rudolph’ are really very nice,” Reid said. “Music has always been a part of my life, from my days at Berklee College of Music after high school to playing in bands and managing a radio station. ... I love music. I love the stage. I love acting and I love writing. This is giving me a really unique opportunity to involve all of those things.”
Reid, who turned 65 in November, began acting at age 12, on the stage of the historic Abbeville Opera House in his hometown. He has gone on to act on stage, on the screen and write plays and screenplays.
“All of the primary music in this play will be performed live, but it is not a musical,” Reid said.
Reid is an accomplished screenwriter, playwright and actor who has entered screenplays in the Beaufort International Film Festival and others.
In months ahead, keep watch for Reid’s involvement with the 13th Annual Lander University Film Festival in March, along with Greenwood native Grainger Hines. Also, a western screenplay that Reid penned, “Last Dollar,” is expected to head into production in Tucson, Arizona, featuring Grainger Hines.