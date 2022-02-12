For some American literature teachers, F. Scott Fitzgerald is regarded as a must-read among 20th-century authors.
Charlotte “Katie” Walton, an English teacher at Emerald High School, began a unit on the novel with two sections of her students the first week in February.
“I really want students to see the play at GCT,” Walton said. “In today’s world where everything is visual, it really brings characters to life, especially if you have read the book. Fitzgerald’s writing is simple, but with his descriptions, you can really visualize what is happening and you can relate to a lot of the characters, even the people who just show up to the parties described in the book.”
Walton said her 10th- and 11-graders this semester are largely unfamiliar with the story of the wealthy Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of a woman he loved in his youth.
“I kind of like that they haven’t yet read the book, or seen film adaptations,” Walton said. “It gives me a clean slate. ... I feel like this novel is one of the main reasons why I became an English teacher.”
Walton engages her students in small group project-based learning. She invites them to take on the role of reporter as it were, researching and presenting about topics of the time period, be it the Harlem Renaissance, Prohibition or flappers.
“We print them and bind them and put them in the media center for other kids to check out,” Walton said. “In the past, we’ve also presented showcases where kids show their research. One time, kids brought sparkling grape juice for a mock champagne toast and there was a pretend speakeasy where you had to give a password at the door for entry.”
The glitz and glam of the 1920s have long drawn Walton to the story, as well as the novel’s keen explorations into “what type of person you are,” she said. “Fitzgerald himself is fascinating and this book is because he’s living it, writing it during the 1920s.”
Caroline B. Lambertpreviously taught “The Great Gatsby” at the college level and recently finished her unit on it with 10th-grade American Literature students at Greenwood’s Cambridge Academy.
“Fitzgerald’s writing is so gorgeous, even the kids pick up on that, reading on their own and aloud in class. We kind of split it up into characters.” Lambert said. “There are important themes in it, like, if you are going to dedicate your whole life to something, you need to make sure it’s the right pursuit. Gatsby’s big flaw is that he’s trying to change the past, which is impossible.”
Lambert, too, encourages students to see the GCT stage production and write reviews as a class exploration of characters, themes and development.
“When I read it in college, I had this super romanticized view of the novel,” Lambert said. “Later, I had a totally different view. None of the characters are really nice people. My students have mentioned that it’s creepy how Gatsby cuts out clippings of every time Daisy is mentioned in society pages.”
Fitzgerald’s snapshot of life in the roaring ‘20s, “The Great Gatsby,” entered public domain Jan. 1, 2021, meaning it is no longer protected by copyright.
Fitzgerald wrote more than 160 short stories and other novels, but today, Gatsby is viewed as his triumph.