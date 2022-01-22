Michael Dimoulas said he was hooked the first time he heard “Hotel California” by The Eagles.
“I was like, ‘What is this?!’” Dimoulas said. “I went over to a cousin’s house and she put on ‘Hotel California.’ I didn’t know who The Eagles were then. That summer, I ended up going to Europe and I listened to that album the whole month I was there.”
The music catalog of The Eagles, an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, has a little bit of everything, Dimoulas said.
Dimoulas sings backing vocals and plays guitar and keyboard for a Canada-based tribute band that has been playing The Eagles’ hits for more than three decades.
“I’ve been with The Eagles tribute band, Hotel California, since the mid-1980s,” Dimoulas said. “We are the original. No one was playing The Eagles stuff on a tribute basis when we started. ... With The Eagles, you have your rock stuff, country and even dance hits. It’s such a great mix of different flavors.”
Hotel California band members are scheduled to travel from the greater Ontario area to Newberry Opera House for a performance at 8 p.m. Friday.
“We started in 1986,” Dimoulas said. “The Eagles’ music is so phenomenal. We have audiences with kids to adults, and kids who’ve come on stage, singing all the words, to all the songs.”
And, Dimoulas makes sure he brings his double-neck guitar to get the sound “just right” on the iconic song that is band Hotel California’s namesake.
“We do all the hits and a good bit of solo stuff by The Eagles’ members as well,” Dimoulas said.
Purchase Hotel California tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or by calling the box office between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 803-276-6264. Learn more about the band at hotelcalifornia.ca.